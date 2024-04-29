Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

DETROIT -- When head coach Derek Lalonde addressed the Detroit Red Wings after their 2023-24 regular-season finale against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on April 16, he didn’t lament a Stanley Cup Playoffs chase that fell just short.
Lalonde instead stressed the importance of using this season as a springboard into the 2024-25 campaign and beyond.
“I went right in after the game and told them how proud I was of them,” Lalonde said during his end-of-season media session on April 19. “I thanked them for pushing this organization forward, but it’s just a start. Don’t look at the negatives, because we need to push more on the big picture and need more of everyone.”