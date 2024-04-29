Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

“I cannot talk any more strongly about our goaltending,” Lalonde said. “It ended up being a huge positive for us in a really tough circumstance. All three of our guys battled. Alex Lyon and James Reimer were put in a really tough situation. Those guys gave us everything and then some. Not only were they battling as hard as possible, they were winning games down the stretch.”

Lalonde said captain Dylan Larkin was another player who inspired his Detroit teammates to raise their level of play throughout the season. Larkin recorded 69 points (33-36—69) in 68 games this season, becoming the first Red Wings player to average a point-per-game (minimum 48 games) since Pavel Datsyuk had 65 points in 63 games in 2014-15.

“I’m really proud of him,” Lalonde said about Larkin. “I love working with him. I love him as our captain, but we need to keep growing together in a lot of ways too.”

The Red Wings players aren’t the only ones taking important lessons learned from this season, according to Lalonde.

“Unique situations for me too,” Lalonde said about his second season behind Detroit’s bench. “You battle to put these guys in meaningful games down the stretch and we’ve done that. Meaningful games for me too. I’ve asked a lot of the group, and I pushed the group. It hasn’t been comfortable all the time, but I think being comfortable with the uncomfortable is all part of it and part of the growth. I’m taking steps with the group.”