Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

Edvinsson had two stints with the Red Wings this season (Dec. 23 – 27 and March 19 – April 16), tallying two points (one goal, one assist) and averaging 18:15 of ice time in 16 NHL games. The 21-year-old defenseman shouldered a top-four role on the back end for Detroit during its late-season push for a 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs spot, an experience Edvinsson said has him hungry for more.

“We put all of our effort into those games,” Edvinsson said. “That’s something I’m going to take with me into this summer. I want to go and crush it next season. That’s what I’m aiming for, just to work as hard as possible.”

Griffins first-year head coach Dan Watson said there’s been a noticeable difference in Edvinsson’s play since the Swedish blueliner was reassigned to the AHL on April 17 after the Red Wings were eliminated from playoff contention.

“A growing experience for him was being with the Wings down the stretch and feeling the intensity of those regular-season games,” Watson said about Edvinsson. “He brought that right back down here and was great in the first round.”

Edvinsson has two assists in five postseason games with the Griffins, who currently have a 1-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL Central Division Finals. The Admirals will host the Griffins for Game 2 in the best-of-five series at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Monday night.

“It’s a different kind of hockey in the AHL and in the playoffs,” Edvinsson said. “You have to change your style of play a little bit, but it’s still in my mind to play great with the puck, find my teammates and work on different stuff that I want to improve. This is a good time for me to do that, plus just being emotionally engaged in the game.”

In 54 regular-season games with Grand Rapids this season, Edvinsson led the club’s defensemen in goals (eight) and points (30). And when Edvinsson contributes both offensively and defensively, according to Watson, the Griffins are in a good place.