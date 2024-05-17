Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

Defenseman prioritizing present, future goals during Griffins’ 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs run

53724830110_cc34b6c729_o
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

MILWAUKEE -- While he’s currently enjoying an exciting 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs run with the Grand Rapids Griffins, Simon Edvinsson can’t help but think about what could have been for the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings.

“It’s been fun with the Griffins. But of course, it sucked to have gone out that way (with the Red Wings),” Edvinsson told DetroitRedWings.com on Wednesday. “It was a lot of fun to play those difficult, important games. It was a great experience, but I really felt like we had something with that group.”

Edvinsson had two stints with the Red Wings this season (Dec. 23 – 27 and March 19 – April 16), tallying two points (one goal, one assist) and averaging 18:15 of ice time in 16 NHL games. The 21-year-old defenseman shouldered a top-four role on the back end for Detroit during its late-season push for a 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs spot, an experience Edvinsson said has him hungry for more.

“We put all of our effort into those games,” Edvinsson said. “That’s something I’m going to take with me into this summer. I want to go and crush it next season. That’s what I’m aiming for, just to work as hard as possible.”

Griffins first-year head coach Dan Watson said there’s been a noticeable difference in Edvinsson’s play since the Swedish blueliner was reassigned to the AHL on April 17 after the Red Wings were eliminated from playoff contention.

“A growing experience for him was being with the Wings down the stretch and feeling the intensity of those regular-season games,” Watson said about Edvinsson. “He brought that right back down here and was great in the first round.”

Edvinsson has two assists in five postseason games with the Griffins, who currently have a 1-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Admirals in the AHL Central Division Finals. The Admirals will host the Griffins for Game 2 in the best-of-five series at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Monday night.  

“It’s a different kind of hockey in the AHL and in the playoffs,” Edvinsson said. “You have to change your style of play a little bit, but it’s still in my mind to play great with the puck, find my teammates and work on different stuff that I want to improve. This is a good time for me to do that, plus just being emotionally engaged in the game.”

In 54 regular-season games with Grand Rapids this season, Edvinsson led the club’s defensemen in goals (eight) and points (30). And when Edvinsson contributes both offensively and defensively, according to Watson, the Griffins are in a good place.

“He’s mobile and has the ability to clear net front for us, especially in the playoffs,” Watson said. “That’s where the battles are won and lost around the net. He’s been keeping it simple. That’s what we need him to do.”

Grand Rapids forward Austin Czarnik said Edvinsson’s skill and talent are indicators of a very bright future.

“As people saw in Detroit, he’s ready to take that next step,” Czarnik said about Edvinsson. “(In Grand Rapids), you can just see that every single play he makes is so simple. It’s smooth and effortless. These playoffs are important for him just to be part of that physical game and try to win a championship to get that winning mentality.”

News Feed

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season

Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

RECAP: Red Wings’ 5-4 comeback OT victory against Canadiens the result of belief, resiliency

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to keep playoff hopes alive Monday against visiting Canadiens

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 

Final three games of Red Wings regular season to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings fall out of Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot with 2-1 loss to Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

Red Wings loan Ville Husso to Grand Rapids for conditioning

RECAP: Strong start leads Red Wings to critical 3-1 victory over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings miss chance to gain ground in wild-card race, drop 4-3 decision to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

Lina Hourani-Harajli Named Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

RECAP: ‘Happy flight’ home after Red Wings finish season-long five-game road trip with 4-2 win over Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up season-long five-game road trip on Monday against Lightning

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings take point in 3-2 shootout loss at Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Panthers for Saturday afternoon clash

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings Partner with Detroit Vs. Everybody in Local Designer Series

Charity Dean Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings shut out in Carolina, 4-0