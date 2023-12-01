Yzerman on Kane: ‘I think we’re all curious to see how he does’

Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager discusses free-agent signing of decorated veteran forward

DET_Kane
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

Anticipation is high to see how and when Patrick Kane returns from offseason hip resurfacing surgery, and Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman is cautiously optimistic about the newly signed forward’s potential impact.

“All of us - the fanbase, the media – we’re kind of intrigued,” Yzerman said Wednesday. “Everybody wants to see how Patrick Kane is going to do. One, I think we all admire him. Whether you were a (Chicago) Blackhawks fan or not, you admired Patrick Kane as a hockey player. I think we’re all curious to see how he does.”

Kane, who inked a one-year free-agent contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and accomplished 16-year NHL veteran. The 35-year-old forward split the 2022-23 season between the Blackhawks and New York Rangers, recording 57 points in 73 games, but said his production was hampered by lingering hip pain.

“I was pretty much straight legged trying to make plays,” Kane said Wednesday. “It’s tough. You play the game on one leg, but you’re trying to go one way. It’s very limiting.”

After the Rangers fell to the New Jersey Devils in the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round, Kane began considering his options, including hip resurfacing surgery. The veteran forward said he reached out to Washington Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom and retired NHL forward Carl Hagelin, who each underwent the surgery.

“Just thought it was important to get as much information about it as possible and it seemed like all those guys are feeling good,” said Kane, who had the procedure on June 1. “It’s still one of those things that are not really proven, but hopefully in my case, I’m really optimistic about where I can go from here and how long I can play.”

Hip resurfacing, an alternative to total hip replacement, has a typical recovery period of 4-6 months.

“He’s in good shape and (hip resurfacing) is unprecedented,” Yzerman said. “So we’re optimistic and think he has a good chance. Medicine, we’re seeing it in all sports, but all these different procedures athletes are having are giving them a better chance to come back and play.”

While the post-procedure success among NHL players is sparse, Alex DeBrincat is confident Kane, his former Blackhawks teammate from 2017-22, will return to top form.

“If any guy can come back from that surgery, it’s him,” DeBrincat said about Kane on Tuesday. “He’s kind of a hockey nerd and thinks hockey 24/7.”

Kane spent the offseason rehabbing in the Toronto area and was cleared for contact in late October.

“We had video of him skating, knew to the extent he was skating and what he’s been doing up to date,” Yzerman said. “The next logical step for him is to get into full practice and get up to the speed. Based on what we see, he’ll be able to be up to playing speed as best he can and full practices. That is difficult because in the NHL, with our schedule now, there’s not a lot of legitimate full practices anymore. He’ll get as many of those as he can until he feels he’s ready to go.”

Kane said he feels significantly better compared to last season.

"Just the ability to put weight on the right leg and shift weight side to side,” Kane said. “Also, just my lateral movement is better. Crossovers, left over right, were a struggle for me last year. That feels good as well. I think I'm in a good spot."

The Red Wings (12-7-3; 27 points) are off to a strong start this season and as of Friday morning, were tied for third place in the Atlantic Division. Improvements all around have put Detroit in an ideal spot past this season’s quarter mark, but Yzerman said health will be key as the club focuses on taking the next step.

“A lot can happen, good or bad, throughout the course of a season,” Yzerman said. “We can’t predict injuries, things like that. But our hope is, I have some reason to believe that prior to signing Patrick Kane, we’re going to hang around if we’re healthy. If we can stay healthy and if our goaltending holds up, I hate to always put it on the goaltenders, but if we hold up, I think we can compete for a playoff spot.”

