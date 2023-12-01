Yzerman on Kane: ‘I think we’re all curious to see how he does’

Anticipation is high to see how and when Patrick Kane returns from offseason hip resurfacing surgery, and Detroit Red Wings Executive Vice President and General Manager Steve Yzerman is cautiously optimistic about the newly signed forward’s potential impact.
“All of us - the fanbase, the media – we’re kind of intrigued,” Yzerman said Wednesday. “Everybody wants to see how Patrick Kane is going to do. One, I think we all admire him. Whether you were a (Chicago) Blackhawks fan or not, you admired Patrick Kane as a hockey player. I think we’re all curious to see how he does.”
Kane, who inked a one-year free-agent contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday, is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and accomplished 16-year NHL veteran. The 35-year-old forward split the 2022-23 season between the Blackhawks and New York Rangers, recording 57 points in 73 games, but said his production was hampered by lingering hip pain.
“I was pretty much straight legged trying to make plays,” Kane said Wednesday. “It’s tough. You play the game on one leg, but you’re trying to go one way. It’s very limiting.”