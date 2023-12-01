Yzerman on Kane: ‘I think we’re all curious to see how he does’

“If any guy can come back from that surgery, it’s him,” DeBrincat said about Kane on Tuesday. “He’s kind of a hockey nerd and thinks hockey 24/7.”

Kane spent the offseason rehabbing in the Toronto area and was cleared for contact in late October.

“We had video of him skating, knew to the extent he was skating and what he’s been doing up to date,” Yzerman said. “The next logical step for him is to get into full practice and get up to the speed. Based on what we see, he’ll be able to be up to playing speed as best he can and full practices. That is difficult because in the NHL, with our schedule now, there’s not a lot of legitimate full practices anymore. He’ll get as many of those as he can until he feels he’s ready to go.”

Kane said he feels significantly better compared to last season.

"Just the ability to put weight on the right leg and shift weight side to side,” Kane said. “Also, just my lateral movement is better. Crossovers, left over right, were a struggle for me last year. That feels good as well. I think I'm in a good spot."

The Red Wings (12-7-3; 27 points) are off to a strong start this season and as of Friday morning, were tied for third place in the Atlantic Division. Improvements all around have put Detroit in an ideal spot past this season’s quarter mark, but Yzerman said health will be key as the club focuses on taking the next step.

“A lot can happen, good or bad, throughout the course of a season,” Yzerman said. “We can’t predict injuries, things like that. But our hope is, I have some reason to believe that prior to signing Patrick Kane, we’re going to hang around if we’re healthy. If we can stay healthy and if our goaltending holds up, I hate to always put it on the goaltenders, but if we hold up, I think we can compete for a playoff spot.”