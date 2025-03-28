Latonya Garth named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT – Serving as a mentor has always come naturally to Latonya Garth.

Garth served as a peer mentor during her time at Michigan State University and said people always tended to gravitate toward her for advice.

“Even when I was in middle and high school, girls would come up to me asking if I would mentor them, and I’d think, I’m trying to mentor myself,” Garth said. “But I would listen, offer advice and just be there.”

Garth is this year’s fourth Women’s History Month honoree in the Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference in Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers recognize one Game Changers honoree per week during select months.