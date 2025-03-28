Latonya Garth named Women’s History Month Game Changers honoree

Founder of IMAGINE Mentoring recognized for encouraging young girls in metro Detroit to pursue their dreams despite obstacles in their lives

DET-Garth
By Will Gregory @DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Serving as a mentor has always come naturally to Latonya Garth.

Garth served as a peer mentor during her time at Michigan State University and said people always tended to gravitate toward her for advice.

“Even when I was in middle and high school, girls would come up to me asking if I would mentor them, and I’d think, I’m trying to mentor myself,” Garth said. “But I would listen, offer advice and just be there.”

Garth is this year’s fourth Women’s History Month honoree in the Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference in Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers recognize one Game Changers honoree per week during select months.

DET-garth 2

IMAGINE Mentoring was founded by Garth in 2010 as an organization to work in schools with young girls in difficult situations and allow them an outlet to channel negativity in their lives in a positive way. Garth recalled working at a local school as the genesis of what would become IMAGINE.

“I would see these girls walking down the hall, and I thought, these are some smart girls, but they need some training—some life development, some skill training, some character development,” Garth said. “So, I decided to start a girls' group.”

Friends in the community soon wanted to be involved. Eventually Garth had a team of 15 people to help the ever-growing number of girls showing up for IMAGINE’s meetings. The organization has now grown beyond Garth’s wildest dreams.

DET-garth 1

“I used to pray, God, just one school a day. And it took off,” Garth said. “Now we’re in 12 schools across Macomb, Wayne, and Monroe counties, with a team of 15 people and one community center.”

The COVID pandemic was an especially tough time for the girls involved with IMAGINE, but Garth and the organization offered stability and normalcy in uncertain times.

“So many kids were struggling at home. Once the kids returned to school, they had trouble with social skills,” Garth said. “We stepped in to help, running workshops on body language, eye contact, and confidence—helping them reconnect with themselves.”

Garth said she knows the foundation for her program works. Part of the blueprint is staying engaged with the girls on a personal and cultural level, instead of only an educational one.

DET-garth 3

“I’m always staying aware of current trends, what girls are talking about and what’s happening on social media. For example, they have this saying now: Clock that tea,” Garth said. “Yesterday, I threw it into a session, and all the girls laughed. If I can meet them at their level, I will.”

Ilitch Sports + Entertainment is proud to recognize Garth as a Game Changers honoree during Women’s History Month for her extremely important work in the community.

“The recognition from Comerica, the Red Wings and the Game Changers program is powerful because it raises awareness for what IMAGINE is doing,” Garth said. “You never know who’s in the crowd—someone out there may need this program.”

