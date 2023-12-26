Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process

The 6-foot-6, 212-pound blueliner also made his season debut with the Red Wings on Dec. 23, logging 13:18 of ice time against the New Jersey Devils.

“I think Simon overall has been extremely consistent with his high level of play,” Griffins head coach Dan Watson said on Dec. 14. “It started right from when he stepped foot here in Grand Rapids. I think the plan for him was to be consistent during practice and at a high pace with his play. He’s been doing that, which is translating into his games.”

Edvinsson, who underwent successful left shoulder surgery in May, said he feels good physically despite spending this offseason focused mostly on recovery.

“(The doctors) did a great job there in Vail (Colo.), helping me with my shoulder and getting it stable again,” Edvinsson said. “Of course went through the rehab and everything. I worked with (Red Wings Physical Therapist and Assistant Strength Coach) Nick (Lucius) and (Red Wings Head Athletic Trainer) Piet (VanZant) a lot, so it was good.”

Playing a defensive-minded game has resulted in more offensive opportunities for Edvinsson this season.

“I feel like I’m winning my 1-on-1 battles way more than I did last year,” Edvinsson said. “In general, I feel stronger and in a better position. How I play, I don’t go into games thinking I’m just going to play offense. I go in there thinking I’m going to play good defensively and then when the opportunity comes, I’m going to play offensively.”

Edvinsson made his NHL debut last season against the Colorado Avalanche on March 18, finishing the 2022-23 campaign with two goals in nine games with Detroit. He spent most of last season with Grand Rapids, recording 27 points (5-22—27) in 52 AHL games.

“I felt like I finally got used to the North American ice last December and by last Christmas, I felt like I was playing my hockey again,” the Sweden native said. “Since then, I feel like I’ve been taking steps forward. I got NHL games last year and saw how that was played, which was huge for me. I feel like I took things from those games and know what I must do to take a roster spot.”

As Edvinsson continues to embrace the development process, the young defenseman said he appreciates the insight from his Griffins coaches and teammates.