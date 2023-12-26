Waiting in the Wings | Defenseman prospect Simon Edvinsson playing with confidence, embracing development process

Red Wings’ sixth overall pick in 2021 NHL Entry Draft motivated to prove himself in second AHL season

DET_WITW_Edvinsson
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

Future NHL stars are developing in the Red Wings’ prospect pipeline. Follow along as DetroitRedWings.com highlights the organization’s rising young talent in our monthly series, ‘Waiting in the Wings,’ presented by Carhartt.

Being assigned to the American Hockey League after the Detroit Red Wings’ 2023 Training Camp concluded this fall was disappointing for Simon Edvinsson, but the 20-year-old defenseman prospect didn’t hang his head entering the 2023-24 season.

“Of course you’re always a little bit disappointed if you don’t make your goals,” Edvinsson recently told DetroitRedWings.com. “But I felt I took that and wanted to get better. Since I went down to Grand Rapids, I’ve done everything to improve and have been working on pretty much everything.”

Turning that disappointment into motivation, Edvinsson has shown significant strides in his second season with the Red Wings’ AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins. Through 25 games, Edvinsson leads the club’s defensemen in goals (six), assists (10) and points (16).

The 6-foot-6, 212-pound blueliner also made his season debut with the Red Wings on Dec. 23, logging 13:18 of ice time against the New Jersey Devils.

“I think Simon overall has been extremely consistent with his high level of play,” Griffins head coach Dan Watson said on Dec. 14. “It started right from when he stepped foot here in Grand Rapids. I think the plan for him was to be consistent during practice and at a high pace with his play. He’s been doing that, which is translating into his games.”

Edvinsson, who underwent successful left shoulder surgery in May, said he feels good physically despite spending this offseason focused mostly on recovery.

“(The doctors) did a great job there in Vail (Colo.), helping me with my shoulder and getting it stable again,” Edvinsson said. “Of course went through the rehab and everything. I worked with (Red Wings Physical Therapist and Assistant Strength Coach) Nick (Lucius) and (Red Wings Head Athletic Trainer) Piet (VanZant) a lot, so it was good.”

Playing a defensive-minded game has resulted in more offensive opportunities for Edvinsson this season.

“I feel like I’m winning my 1-on-1 battles way more than I did last year,” Edvinsson said. “In general, I feel stronger and in a better position. How I play, I don’t go into games thinking I’m just going to play offense. I go in there thinking I’m going to play good defensively and then when the opportunity comes, I’m going to play offensively.”

Edvinsson made his NHL debut last season against the Colorado Avalanche on March 18, finishing the 2022-23 campaign with two goals in nine games with Detroit. He spent most of last season with Grand Rapids, recording 27 points (5-22—27) in 52 AHL games.  

“I felt like I finally got used to the North American ice last December and by last Christmas, I felt like I was playing my hockey again,” the Sweden native said. “Since then, I feel like I’ve been taking steps forward. I got NHL games last year and saw how that was played, which was huge for me. I feel like I took things from those games and know what I must do to take a roster spot.”

As Edvinsson continues to embrace the development process, the young defenseman said he appreciates the insight from his Griffins coaches and teammates.

“I feel like we have good, experienced guys who are helping the younger guys learn,” Edvinsson said about his Griffins teammates. “(Head coach) Dan Watson is helping the team move forward as well, not just on the ice but off the ice. I feel like that’s been a really positive thing. Him, (assistant coaches) Steph (Julien) and Lash (Brian Lashoff) are a great coaching staff. I feel they’ve been teaching us a lot.”

And to achieve his ultimate goal of becoming a full-time NHL player, Edvinsson said he knows he must be more consistent at the AHL level.

“I feel what I’m working on the most is actually nothing specific, but it’s my whole game,” Edvinsson said. “I’m trying to build levels to my game. As I go forward, I feel I can be better in most areas. That’s been a good mindset for me to have because I’m never happy with my skill, knowing it can always be better.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Returning from holiday break, rested Red Wings visit Wild on Wednesday

PREVIEW: Returning from holiday break, rested Red Wings visit Wild on Wednesday
Kaprizov, Zibanejad and Kane Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Kaprizov, Zibanejad and Kane Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids
RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2

RECAP: Red Wings enter holiday break after falling in New Jersey, 3-2
Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude back-to-back on Saturday with visit to New Jersey
RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6

RECAP: Kane helps Red Wings prevail over Flyers in shootout, 7-6
PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers

PREVIEW: Red Wings excited to get Perron’s energy back in lineup Friday against Flyers
Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings

Hutchinson fills immediate goaltending need for Red Wings
Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13

Red Wings Set to Host Grateful Dead Night on Saturday, January 13
RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets

RECAP: Red Wings drop fourth straight game with 5-2 road loss against Jets
PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Rediscovering identity important for Red Wings on Wednesday in Winnipeg
Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery

Larkin opens up about scary injury, navigating off-ice challenges during recovery
Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract

Red Wings sign Michael Hutchinson to one-year contract
Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings recall Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions
RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks
Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids
PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday

PREVIEW: Larkin slots back into Red Wings’ lineup against Ducks on Monday