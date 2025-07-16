Red Wings release 2025-26 regular-season schedule

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released their schedule for the 2025-26 regular season and the team’s 100th overall in the National Hockey League. The Red Wings will open their Centennial season on home ice at Little Caesars Arena with an Original Six matchup against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

Ticket on-sale information for the preseason and regular season, including special theme nights and promotional giveaways, will be announced at a later date. Fans can sign up for the priority presale list today for the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public by visiting the 2025-26 Priority Presale page.

Fans can also choose from two available 10-game plans, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, including the New Year’s Eve game plan and the Thanksgiving Eve game plan. Visit DetroitRedWings.com/10gameplans for more information.

This season’s 82-game slate features 26 games against Atlantic Division rivals, 24 games against the remaining Eastern Conference’s Metropolitan Division and two games against all 16 Western Conference foes.

Of the 41 NHL games to be played at Little Caesars Arena, 20 are scheduled for weekends including five Fridays, nine Saturdays and six Sundays. The Red Wings will spend the most time on home ice during the month of November, when they host nine of 14 games scheduled for that month.

The Red Wings will open the 2025-26 season with five consecutive Atlantic Division matchups, starting on Thursday, Oct. 9 against the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. before hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Detroit’s first road game of the season will be the following Monday, Oct. 13, when facing the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena at 4 p.m., before returning to Little Caesars Arena for matchups against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers (Wednesday, Oct. 15) and Tampa Bay Lightning (Friday, Oct. 17).

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, the team will begin a five-game road trip out West starting with the St. Louis Blues and ending with the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 4. Upon returning to Detroit, the Red Wings will play four of their nine home games during November, facing off against the New York Rangers on Friday, Nov. 7, Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, Nov. 9, Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Nov. 13, and Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Nov. 15. Detroit will play games both the day before and after Thanksgiving, hosting the Nashville Predators on Wednesday, Nov. 26 and Tampa Bay on Friday, Nov. 28.

December will feature the longest road trip of the season for Detroit, beginning with a stop in Columbus on Thursday, Dec. 4 before the team heads to Seattle on Saturday, Dec. 6 to begin its Western leg of the trip. The Red Wings will end the six-game road trip the following Saturday, Dec. 13 with a stop in Chicago before returning home to Detroit. Little Caesars Arena will once again be home to a New Year’s Eve game at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 31, when the Winnipeg Jets make their sole trip to Detroit this season.

January will begin with a pair of games against the Pittsburgh Penguins, starting first at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, Jan. 1 before the Red Wings host the Penguins at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Jan. 3 for a 12 p.m. matinee. Later in the month, Detroit will play in its 11th back-to-back set, facing Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 21 before heading to Minnesota for a matchup with the Wild on Thursday, Jan. 22.

The four-game slate for February will be entirely on the road, starting with a two-game trip against the Colorado Avalanche (Monday, Feb. 2) and Utah Mammoth (Wednesday, Feb. 4). The NHL will then break for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina, scheduled from Feb. 11 to Feb. 22. Upon returning to NHL action, the Red Wings will hit the road beginning Thursday, Feb. 26 for a three-game stretch ending in Nashville on Monday, March 2.

Eastern Conference matchups will dominate the March schedule for Detroit, highlighted by seven games scheduled against Atlantic Division opponents including the Florida Panthers (March 6 at Little Caesars Arena and March 10 at Amerant Bank Arena), Tampa Bay Lightning (March 12 at Amalie Arena), Montreal Canadiens (March 19 at Little Caesars Arena), Boston Bruins (March 21 at Little Caesars Arena), Ottawa Senators (March 24 at Little Caesars Arena) and Buffalo Sabres (March 27 at KeyBank Center).

The final home game of the season will take place on Saturday, April 11 when the Red Wings host the New Jersey Devils at 5 p.m. for Fan Appreciation Night. Detroit will then end the 2025-26 regular season campaign with a pair of Atlantic Division games on the road, starting first with the Lightning on Monday, April 13. Detroit’s regular season finale will take place at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday, April 15, against the Panthers at 7:00 p.m.