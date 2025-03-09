Smith and Mrazek excited to ‘play games that are meaningful’ with Red Wings

Deadline additions participate in first practice with Detroit on Sunday afternoon

DET_03.09.25
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Both practicing with the Detroit Red Wings for the first time since being acquired via trade from the Chicago Blackhawks prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Craig Smith and goalie Petr Mrazek are excited to help their new team push for a Stanley Cup Playoffs spot down the final stretch of the season.

“Playing games that are meaningful, that’s all you can ask for,” Smith said following Sunday afternoon’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “That’s when you play your best hockey and when it’s most fun. I can sense the urgency in this room, where guys see themselves and where this team wants to go. I want to be part of it and help in any way that I can.”

In exchange for the veteran forward and netminder, the Red Wings traded Joe Veleno to the Blackhawks. Head coach Todd McLellan said he already spoke individually with Detroit’s newly-acquired players, noting that his introductory chat with Mrazek was naturally different than his with Smith.

“The one that needed to be laid out a lot more was three goaltenders,” McLellan said. “Only two dress for a game. There are only two nets, but I thought that conversation was real direct. It was short and to the point. We have a high belief system in all three [Cam Talbot, Alex Lyon and Mrazek]. Obviously, we haven’t seen Mrazek play yet for our team, but we wouldn’t have him here if we didn’t believe in him. We’ve got to get a little more production out of that position as we do D, forwards and the coaching staff. We’re all in it together, but that conversation was pretty direct.

“Then the one with [Smith] was just making sure that he’s got his life in order. He’s got a little one at home and a wife in Chicago still. Petr has been here before. He understands and recognizes a lot of [the media]. But we got to make sure [Smith] has his life in order, that he’s comfortable and focused on playing.”

In the first year of a two-year contract he signed with Chicago on Jan. 24, Mrazek has a 10-19-2 record with a 3.49 goals-against average and .890 save percentage in 33 games this season.

The 33-year-old netminder said he’s excited to rejoin Detroit, which drafted him No. 141 overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and where he played parts of his first six NHL seasons (2012-18).

“I was really excited,” Mrazek said of the trade. “The spot we’re in right now. The last 20 games are always the most exciting part of the season, trying to get into the playoffs.”

Smith said much of the same.

“You never really know what’s going to happen,” Smith said about being traded. “You’re kind of ready for anything. I was laying down for a nice nap then got the phone call, but I was grateful. This is a great organization and I’m really happy to be here.”

In 40 games with the Blackhawks this season, Smith has 16 points on nine goals and seven assists.

“He still looks like he’s skating real well,” McLellan said about the 35-year-old forward. “He looks like, and always was, a really strong skater with some pace, a little hop in his stride. I think he’s got some mass to him as well that he’s willing to use. I remember him having a heck of a shot. Those are things that he can do, but he’s also played almost 1,000 games. He’s experienced a lot of highs and lows. Emotional roller coasters on teams with individuals, so he’s bringing some experience to our locker room. I encouraged him to share that with the group.”

McLellan said he believes adding Smith and Mrazek to the mix will benefit the Red Wings in more ways than one.

“It should give them a jolt,” McLellan said. “It should give us a jolt. With [Christian Fischer] being picked up and with [Veleno] leaving, it gives us some numbers again. Anytime you have excess numbers, it keeps players fairly honest, which is a good thing. If you’ve been in the League for a while, you know who [Smith] is. You know who Petr is. It’ s not like you’re bringing in an unknown player on a tryout. These guys are legit, and they’ve played some good hockey.”

