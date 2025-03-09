Smith and Mrazek excited to ‘play games that are meaningful’ with Red Wings

“The one that needed to be laid out a lot more was three goaltenders,” McLellan said. “Only two dress for a game. There are only two nets, but I thought that conversation was real direct. It was short and to the point. We have a high belief system in all three [Cam Talbot, Alex Lyon and Mrazek]. Obviously, we haven’t seen Mrazek play yet for our team, but we wouldn’t have him here if we didn’t believe in him. We’ve got to get a little more production out of that position as we do D, forwards and the coaching staff. We’re all in it together, but that conversation was pretty direct.

“Then the one with [Smith] was just making sure that he’s got his life in order. He’s got a little one at home and a wife in Chicago still. Petr has been here before. He understands and recognizes a lot of [the media]. But we got to make sure [Smith] has his life in order, that he’s comfortable and focused on playing.”

In the first year of a two-year contract he signed with Chicago on Jan. 24, Mrazek has a 10-19-2 record with a 3.49 goals-against average and .890 save percentage in 33 games this season.

The 33-year-old netminder said he’s excited to rejoin Detroit, which drafted him No. 141 overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and where he played parts of his first six NHL seasons (2012-18).

“I was really excited,” Mrazek said of the trade. “The spot we’re in right now. The last 20 games are always the most exciting part of the season, trying to get into the playoffs.”

Smith said much of the same.

“You never really know what’s going to happen,” Smith said about being traded. “You’re kind of ready for anything. I was laying down for a nice nap then got the phone call, but I was grateful. This is a great organization and I’m really happy to be here.”