Smith and Mrazek excited to ‘play games that are meaningful’ with Red Wings

DETROIT -- Both practicing with the Detroit Red Wings for the first time since being acquired via trade from the Chicago Blackhawks prior to the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, Craig Smith and goalie Petr Mrazek are excited to help their new team push for a Stanley Cup Playoffs spot down the final stretch of the season.
“Playing games that are meaningful, that’s all you can ask for,” Smith said following Sunday afternoon’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “That’s when you play your best hockey and when it’s most fun. I can sense the urgency in this room, where guys see themselves and where this team wants to go. I want to be part of it and help in any way that I can.”
In exchange for the veteran forward and netminder, the Red Wings traded Joe Veleno to the Blackhawks. Head coach Todd McLellan said he already spoke individually with Detroit’s newly-acquired players, noting that his introductory chat with Mrazek was naturally different than his with Smith.