Red Wings striving for more consistency, energy to help power play improve

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings haven’t gotten the results they’ve wanted on the power play to begin the 2024-25 season, going 1-for-11 with the extra man through their first three games.

But head coach Derek Lalonde preached patience after Wednesday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, highlighting how the Red Wings have been generating a decent number of looks but just aren’t cashing in enough.

“Still working on the power play,” Lalonde said. “It’s frustrating when we have the one goal, and we’ve needed it. I think a couple of those games could’ve looked a little different with finishing on the power play. Our expected goals on the power play each game has been one, one and a half. We’ve averaged almost five and a half chances a game on the power play, so at least we’re getting those looks. But we got to start putting those in the back of the net.”