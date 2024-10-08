Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Forward has skated in 515 NHL games with Nashville, Ottawa and Tampa Bay since 2012-13

DETT Watson
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forward Austin Watson to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.
Watson, 32, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Red Wings on Oct. 7 after spending training camp on a professional tryout, recording one assist, a plus-one rating and 27 penalty minutes in four preseason games. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward played the entire 2023-24 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, tallying four points (2-2-4), a plus-two rating and 93 penalty minutes in 33 games. Watson spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Ottawa Senators, logging 11 points (9-2-11) and 123 penalty minutes in 75 games. Originally selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (18th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Watson has compiled 118 points (60-58-118) and 705 penalty minutes in 515 games with the Predators, Senators and Lightning since 2012-13. He has also tallied 19 points (10-9-19) and 48 penalty minutes in 45 postseason contests, helping the Predators reach the 2017 Stanley Cup Final. Additionally, Watson played in parts of six seasons with the American Hockey League’s Milwaukee Admirals, racking up 132 points (73-59-132), a plus-10 rating and 89 penalty minutes in 234 games.

A native of Ann Arbor, Mich., Watson played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Windsor Spitfires, Peterborough Petes and London Knights from 2008-12 prior to turning professional, winning OHL championships with Windsor in 2009 and London in 2012. During his major junior career, Watson registered 219 points (89-130-219) and 164 penalty minutes in 244 games, in addition to 22 points (12-10-22) and 27 penalty minutes in 43 postseason matchups. Watson captured a Memorial Cup title with Windsor in 2009 under Red Wings Associate Coach Bob Boughner, and later earned the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award as OHL Playoff MVP with London in 2012. Watson also skated with the U.S. National Team Development Program in 2009-10, collecting six points (4-2-6) and 33 penalty minutes in nine appearances. On the international stage, Watson served as an alternate captain with Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Championship, collecting one assist and 27 penalty minutes in 10 games. He also competed at the 2012 IIHF World Junior Championship, registering nine points (3-6-9) and a plus-six rating in six games. Watson earned a gold medal with Team USA at the 2010 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, logging three points (2-1-3), a plus-two rating and 33 penalty minutes in seven contests.

Austin Watson, Forward
Born Jan 13 1992 -- Ann Arbor, MI

Height 6.04 -- Weight 210 -- Shoots R

Selected by Nashville Predators round 1 #18 overall 2010 NHL Entry Draft

