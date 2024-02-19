Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

Forward recorded 25 points in 28 games with Griffins in 2022-23

DET-Luff
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today activated right wing Matt Luff from injured non-roster and assigned him to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Luff, 26, split the 2022-23 season between the Red Wings and Griffins. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound forward recorded four points (2-2-4) in 19 games with the Red Wings, in addition to 25 points (8-17-25) and six penalty minutes in 28 games with the Griffins. Luff was signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on July 13, 2022 after spending the 2021-22 campaign with the Nashville Predators and AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, logging six points (3-3-6) and four penalty minutes in 23 games with the Predators, along with 31 points (14-17-31) and 16 penalty minutes in 30 appearances for the Admirals. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 22, 2016, Luff has registered 27 points (15-12-27) and 20 penalty minutes in 106 NHL games with the Kings, Predators and Red Wings since 2018-19. He has also collected 145 points (57-88-145), a plus-10 rating and 116 penalty minutes in 197 AHL games with the Ontario Reign, Admirals and Griffins since making his professional debut in 2016-17.

A native of Oakville, Ont., Luff played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Belleville Bulls and Hamilton Bulldogs from 2014-17 prior to turning professional, tallying 137 points (61-76-137) and 96 penalty minutes in 170 games. Before starting his major junior career, Luff collected six points (3-3-6) in 10 games with the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League during the 2013-14 season. Luff also recorded 103 points (58-45-103) in 72 games with the Oakville Rangers under-18 squad from 2012-14. He won an OHL Cup title with the Rangers’ under-16 team in 2013, chipping in three points (2-1-3) in seven contests.

Matt Luff, Right Wing

Born May 5 1997 -- Oakville, ONT

Height 6.03 -- Weight 223 -- Shoots R

Luff Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Luff Stats

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Kraken Monday for Presidents’ Day matinee to end four-game road trip 

2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series to feature Detroit Red Wings vs. Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1, 2025

RECAP: ‘Lights out’ Reimer posts 38-save shutout as Red Wings douse Flames, 5-0  

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames collide in Calgary on Saturday afternoon

Red Wings looking to move past recent adversity on Western Canada road trip

RECAP: Red Wings fall to NHL-leading Canucks, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle NHL-leading Canucks Thursday for second time in five days

Seider and Walman learning from each other, share special camaraderie

RECAP: Husso exits with lower-body injury in Red Wings’ 8-4 road loss to Oilers

Red Wings, SANA Detroit Collaborate on Exclusive Merchandise Line and Ticket Package in First Night of New Local Designer Series

PREVIEW: Red Wings aim to start Western Canada road trip strong in Edmonton on Tuesday

Dina Harris Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Entering annual Western Canada road trip, confident Red Wings recognize challenge ahead

Michigan State holds off Michigan, 3-2, to win 2024 “Duel in the D”

RECAP: Walman’s penalty-shot goal in overtime helps Red Wings rally past Canucks, 4-3

PREVIEW: Looking to recapture pre-break momentum, Red Wings host Western Conference-leading Canucks for Kids Day on Saturday afternoon

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings return to practice after 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Updated start time for Red Wings home game on Saturday, March 2 vs. Florida Panthers

Red Wings prospects Red Savage, Trey Augustine excited for Little Caesars Arena’s atmosphere Saturday for “Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer

Kenneth Donaldson Named Black History Month Game Changers Honoree

Matthews, McDavid and DeBrincat Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week

Red Wings prioritizing mental, physical rest during 2024 NHL All-Star Break

For DeBrincat, family memories stand out most from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

RECAP: Red Wings enter 2024 NHL All-Star Break after falling to Senators, 3-2, in overtime

DeBrincat on 2024 NHL All-Star Game: ‘It’s cool to be here and enjoy this weekend’

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready to ramp up intensity Wednesday against Senators in final game before 2024 NHL All-Star Break

Helping grow the sport of hockey, Veleno visits students at Detroit’s Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Nate Danielson displaying talent, unwavering work ethic

‘It’s just been really cool to watch’: Red Wings inspired by Detroit Lions’ playoff run

Red Wings assign Wyatt Newpower to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings keep good vibes going in 5-2 win against Golden Knights

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

Red Wings recall Wyatt Newpower from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings host defending Stanley Cup-champion Golden Knights Saturday at 8 p.m.

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

Red Wings fan from birth: first baby born at Trinity Health Hospital in 2024 helps launch new “Wings Welcome” program, presented by Michigan Education Savings Program

RECAP: Lyon, team defense shine in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Flyers

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Griffins

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flyers set to conclude season series Thursday at Little Caesars Arena

Lyon visits New Paradigm Glazer Academy in Detroit, helps launch 2024 Red Wings for Reading Program

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Stars, 5-4

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on playing tight defensive game Tuesday against Stars

Red Wings assign Brogan Rafferty to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Uplifted by fans energized from Lions' win, Red Wings cap special day in Detroit with 2-1 victory over Lightning

Red Wings recall Brogan Rafferty from Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings open six-game homestand Sunday at 7 p.m. against Lightning

RECAP: Red Wings fall to Hurricanes in finale of three-game road trip, 4-2