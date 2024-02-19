Red Wings activate Matt Luff from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today activated right wing Matt Luff from injured non-roster and assigned him to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Luff, 26, split the 2022-23 season between the Red Wings and Griffins. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound forward recorded four points (2-2-4) in 19 games with the Red Wings, in addition to 25 points (8-17-25) and six penalty minutes in 28 games with the Griffins. Luff was signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on July 13, 2022 after spending the 2021-22 campaign with the Nashville Predators and AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals, logging six points (3-3-6) and four penalty minutes in 23 games with the Predators, along with 31 points (14-17-31) and 16 penalty minutes in 30 appearances for the Admirals. Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 22, 2016, Luff has registered 27 points (15-12-27) and 20 penalty minutes in 106 NHL games with the Kings, Predators and Red Wings since 2018-19. He has also collected 145 points (57-88-145), a plus-10 rating and 116 penalty minutes in 197 AHL games with the Ontario Reign, Admirals and Griffins since making his professional debut in 2016-17.

A native of Oakville, Ont., Luff played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Belleville Bulls and Hamilton Bulldogs from 2014-17 prior to turning professional, tallying 137 points (61-76-137) and 96 penalty minutes in 170 games. Before starting his major junior career, Luff collected six points (3-3-6) in 10 games with the Oakville Blades of the Ontario Junior Hockey League during the 2013-14 season. Luff also recorded 103 points (58-45-103) in 72 games with the Oakville Rangers under-18 squad from 2012-14. He won an OHL Cup title with the Rangers’ under-16 team in 2013, chipping in three points (2-1-3) in seven contests.

Matt Luff, Right Wing

Born May 5 1997 -- Oakville, ONT

Height 6.03 -- Weight 223 -- Shoots R