RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

DeBrincat scores two third-period power-play goals for Detroit, which drops third straight game

DET-ANA 12:18:23
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The injury bug continues to hamper the Detroit Red Wings, as goalie Ville Husso and Klim Kostin both left Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena with injuries and did not return.

Husso (lower-body injury) stopped six of eight shots before falling awkwardly and needing help off the ice in the first period. James Reimer made 12 saves in relief.

As for Kostin (upper-body injury), he collided with Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas and had trouble standing up before exiting in the second period.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde did not have a postgame update on either player’s status.

Dropping its third consecutive game, Detroit moved to 15-12-4 (34 points) overall. Anaheim won its second game in as many nights, improving to 12-19-0 (24 points).

“We’re fragile right now,” Lalonde said. “It’s just the reality. You come off two tight games – lose 2-1 and 1-0 – and still had some pretty good things in our game. Then two of their first three chances go in and we’re chasing it.”

The Ducks got the scoring started early, taking a 1-0 lead just 2:23 into the game. At 8:19 of the first period, Anaheim made it 2-0. Then with 1:11 remaining in the frame, the visitors pushed ahead to 3-0 on a power play.

“Sometimes you play the night before and you’re already into it,” Patrick Kane said about the Ducks. “I think you could see that from them tonight. They came out flying, winning a lot of battles, creating a lot of chances and obviously got up on us.”

Anaheim made it 4-0 at 1:46 of the second period, but Jeff Petry fired a shot from the top of the right face-off circle into the top corner just 43 seconds later to get Detroit on the board, 4-1. Andrew Copp and Kane were credited with the assists on Petry’s first goal with the Red Wings.

At 7:17 of the third period, DeBrincat one-timed Kane’s feed at the bottom of the left face-off circle for a power-play goal and his 400th career NHL point, cutting the Red Wings' deficit to 4-2. Shayne Gostisbehere had the secondary assist.

DeBrincat scored his second power-play goal of the period at 17:31, one-timing a shot from the left face-off circle for the 4-3 final. He was assisted by Gostisbehere and captain Dylan Larkin, who returned to Detroit’s lineup after missing the last four games with an upper-body injury.

"I think we just gave up a little too much to start," said Kane, who notched his first multi-point game with the Red Wings. "The fire was there at the start of the second all the way through the end of the game, but not the first we wanted."  

NEXT UP: Hitting the road for a one-game trip, Detroit will play the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday night.

QUOTABLE

Lalonde on if Husso's injury impacted team morale after also losing Alex Lyon on Saturday

“We’re very fortunate to have three rostered NHL goalies. I think the guys are comfortable with whoever is in there. Obviously it’s rare to lose a goalie in back-to-back games, so I think it was more of our overall play.”

DeBrincat on Monday's loss

“It’s frustrating.  I think, obviously, we weren’t really ready to play. You’re not going to win many games when you go down 4-0. We tried to battle back, but it’s too late. We got to be ready to play. Those are two points we give up that we shouldn’t.”

DeBrincat on Larkin’s return to the lineup

“It’s huge. He’s obviously our leader and best player. Nice to get him back. I think we obviously missed him a lot. Happy he’s back. Hopefully we can get this back on the tracks.”

Kane on continuing to build chemistry with different linemates

“Throughout the game, you find yourself with different players and try not to change the way you play too much. I think this team has a lot of depth, so no matter who you’re on the ice with you have a chance to have a good shift and create.”

