RECAP: Husso, Kostin both exit with injuries in Red Wings’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

DETROIT – The injury bug continues to hamper the Detroit Red Wings, as goalie Ville Husso and Klim Kostin both left Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks at Little Caesars Arena with injuries and did not return.

Husso (lower-body injury) stopped six of eight shots before falling awkwardly and needing help off the ice in the first period. James Reimer made 12 saves in relief.

As for Kostin (upper-body injury), he collided with Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas and had trouble standing up before exiting in the second period.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde did not have a postgame update on either player’s status.

Dropping its third consecutive game, Detroit moved to 15-12-4 (34 points) overall. Anaheim won its second game in as many nights, improving to 12-19-0 (24 points).

“We’re fragile right now,” Lalonde said. “It’s just the reality. You come off two tight games – lose 2-1 and 1-0 – and still had some pretty good things in our game. Then two of their first three chances go in and we’re chasing it.”