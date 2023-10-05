News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 

Detroit will also host Toronto Saturday to conclude eight-game exhibition slate

DET Chiarot
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TORONTO – The Detroit Red Wings will play their final road game of the 2023-24 preseason Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).

Thursday’s matchup marks the second-to-last preseason game for the Red Wings, who will face the Maple Leafs again Saturday at Little Caesars Arena before opening the regular season at New Jersey on Oct. 12.

Detroit is coming off a chippy 2-1 road win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Daniel Sprong and prospect Simon Edvinsson scored, and goalie James Reimer played all 60 minutes, stopping 21 of 22 shots, for the Red Wings.

"You just want to get your process going," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Wednesday's game. "I liked it. I liked that we got emotionally engaged and found a way to win in the third."

Recap: Red Wings at Penguins 10.4.23

Edvinsson was paired with veteran defenseman Jeff Petry on Wednesday, and according to Edvinsson, the 35-year-old blueliner has been a valuable mentor this preseason.

“I played with Petry and it felt really good,” said Edvinsson, who is also projected to play at Toronto Thursday. “I feel like we play good together. He teaches me a lot. He gives me a lot of information. He’s been in the league for a long time. It’s been good. I feel good.”

Petry, who recorded an assist in 20:31 of ice time against the Penguins, said Edvinsson brings a unique skillset to the Red Wings.

“He skates well,” Petry said about Detroit’s sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. “He’s obviously got a big frame, which is an asset he can use to his advantage. His skating and ability to make a good first pass are very good assets to have, especially as a young player coming in.”

For Petry, this eight-game preseason slate is an opportunity to build confidence in his new role within Detroit’s system. The Ann Arbor, Mich., native was acquired via trade from the Montreal Canadiens in August.

“It’s getting those game reps,” Petry said. “No matter how much you skate over the summer and do things in practice, getting in those battles again and competing against somebody who is not on your team are what you really can’t replicate in practice. The new system and slight differences, it’s just putting those into place and finding what works for me within our system.”