PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs Thursday for final preseason road game 

TORONTO – The Detroit Red Wings will play their final road game of the 2023-24 preseason Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com and air live on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket).

Thursday’s matchup marks the second-to-last preseason game for the Red Wings, who will face the Maple Leafs again Saturday at Little Caesars Arena before opening the regular season at New Jersey on Oct. 12.

Detroit is coming off a chippy 2-1 road win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. Daniel Sprong and prospect Simon Edvinsson scored, and goalie James Reimer played all 60 minutes, stopping 21 of 22 shots, for the Red Wings.

"You just want to get your process going," Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said about Wednesday's game. "I liked it. I liked that we got emotionally engaged and found a way to win in the third."