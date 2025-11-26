PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Predators for Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday

Both dealing with illness, Edvinsson won’t play and Compher questionable for Detroit

DET-NOV26_Gameday_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Continuing a long-standing holiday tradition, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Nashville Predators for a Thanksgiving Eve clash at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

“The energy in this building every night is amazing,” Lucas Raymond said. “To add that on with these special occasions, it adds a little bit extra. As a Swede, coming over here and learning all about the tradition [of Thanksgiving] and how big it is, it’s amazing to see and something you just go along with and adapt to.”

Puck drop between Detroit (13-9-1; 27 points) and Nashville (6-12-4; 16 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 7,500 in attendance will receive a Red Wings’ Centennial-themed Zamboni Gravy Boat, presented by Meijer.

“We know we’re in for a tough night tonight,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Both teams are desperate for wins…Nashville has no input into what happened in New Jersey, and we have no input to what happened in their last game.”

Bringing an 8-4-1 record on home ice into Wednesday’s game, Detroit is coming off a physical 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday. The Red Wings trailed by two goals after the first period, but Raymond believes they generated some quality scoring chances as the night went on and battled to the very end.

“It was a lot of self-inflicted mistakes from our part,” Raymond said. “I think we had a lot of good stretches in the game where we created, especially a lot of offense, and gained a lot of momentum.”

Detroit didn’t practice on Tuesday but held a morning skate at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, during which both Simon Edvinsson and J.T. Compher didn’t participate. According to McLellan, the 22-year-old defenseman and 30-year-old forward are dealing with the “same flu bug.”

“Simon won’t play again [against the Predators],” McLellan said. “J.T. will be a game-time decision.”

Cam Talbot manned the starter’s crease at Wednesday’s morning skate, suggesting that the veteran netminder is set to make his 14th start of the campaign. He currently owns an 11-9-3 record with a 2.79 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.

From his perspective, McLellan said Talbot, who turned 38 this past July, has carved out a career that’s lasted 500-plus career starts in the NHL because of his work ethic.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be around him with three different teams – basically a decade or more,” McLellan said. “I think that Talbs is much stronger between the ears now. It’s water off his back. He’s always been a really fit guy, but he takes care of himself well. His practice habit – he works hard.”

The Predators, who have the fewest overall points in the NHL so far this season, dropped their third game in a row with a 8-3 setback to the Florida Panthers at Bridgestone Arena on Monday. Nashville is led offensively by Filip Forsberg’s 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) and Ryan O’Reilly’s 13 points (six goals, seven assists). In 18 appearances, goalie Juuse Saros owns a 3.08 GAA and .889 SV%.

“I’m not too worried about what they have or don’t have,” McLellan said about the way the Predators’ lineup has played this season. “We’ve got to get our guys going and make sure that they’re contributing to the team.”

