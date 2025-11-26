PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Predators for Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday

DETROIT -- Continuing a long-standing holiday tradition, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Nashville Predators for a Thanksgiving Eve clash at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

“The energy in this building every night is amazing,” Lucas Raymond said. “To add that on with these special occasions, it adds a little bit extra. As a Swede, coming over here and learning all about the tradition [of Thanksgiving] and how big it is, it’s amazing to see and something you just go along with and adapt to.”

Puck drop between Detroit (13-9-1; 27 points) and Nashville (6-12-4; 16 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Fans are encouraged to arrive early, as the first 7,500 in attendance will receive a Red Wings’ Centennial-themed Zamboni Gravy Boat, presented by Meijer.

“We know we’re in for a tough night tonight,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Both teams are desperate for wins…Nashville has no input into what happened in New Jersey, and we have no input to what happened in their last game.”