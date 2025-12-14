RECAP: Red Wings play 'a complete game top to bottom' on the way to 4-0 shutout win in Chicago

CHICAGO – Multi-point efforts from Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane, along with another strong showing between the pipes from netminder John Gibson, helped the Detroit Red Wings end their season-long six-game road trip with a 4-0 shutout win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday night.

“I thought it was a complete game top to bottom, from the drop of the puck to the finish” said Gibson, who finished with 26 saves to earn his second shutout in his past three starts. “We stuck to our game plan and played really well. A total team effort.”

Collecting nine of a possible 12 points on its nearly two-week stretch away from Little Caesars Arena, Detroit (18-12-3; 39 points) has also scored at least four goals in six of their last seven games. In the crease for Chicago (13-13-6; 32 points) goalie Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves.

“When you look at it from a points perspective, it’s a really good trip for us,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We had to win in a lot of different ways. To finish six games in 10 nights with a shutout, that’s something we should be proud of. When we started Training Camp three months ago, we talked about being mentally stronger, physically stronger and improving in game management. I thought we saw all three of those elements on the trip, especially here tonight.”

With the Blackhawks playing the second half of a back-to-back set after flying home from St. Louis last night, the Red Wings showed some noticeable jump early and, thanks to the pair of former Blackhawks in DeBrincat and Kane, grabbed a 2-0 lead before the five-minute mark of the first period.

“The start was great,” Kane said. “It was a similar game to Calgary [a 4-3 victory at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night]. We got ourselves in the same position and instead of giving up three in the third, we really shut it down.”

Just 55 seconds into this Original Six matchup, DeBrincat scored his first goal of the night by tipping home Andrew Copp’s behind-the-goal-line centering pass. Kane started the play, winning a battle along the right boards before Copp received the puck down low in the corner.

“Copper has played extremely well there,” McLellan said. “Maybe he’s been waiting for that, I’m not sure, but he’s got it now and I’d like to see him keep it. If keeps doing what he’s doing, it’s a real good spot for him.”