RECAP: DeBrincat strikes twice in final frame to help Red Wings rally past Islanders, 3-2

In total, Detroit has compiled a 45-30-7 record (97 points) in its first 82 games under McLellan

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- Turning three third-period goals -- two on the power play from Alex DeBrincat -- into two big points to kick off a midweek back-to-back set, the Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

“I thought we played pretty well for the whole game,” said DeBrincat, who recorded his second consecutive multi-goal game and fifth multi-goal performance of the season. “We had a lot of chances. First five was a little slow, but we got our legs under us and started to compete a little bit better. Axe with a huge goal for us there, and guys drawing penalties is big for us. I feel like we haven’t been on the power play too much, and getting those two tonight are big.”

Goalie John Gibson made 16 saves to win his sixth straight start for Detroit (19-12-3; 41 points), while netminder Ilya Sorokin stopped 18 shots for New York (19-12-3; 41 points).

“He just looks bigger, more confident and relaxed out there,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said about Gibson. “There’s not a lot of garbage laying around. He’s making all the saves right now that he should be making. He’s settled in, which is a good thing for us.”

The Islanders were first to break the ice, as Emil Heineman one-timed Mathew Barzal’s pass off the rush from the high slot to put the hosts in a 1-0 deficit at 4:27 of the first period. Detroit did have a lengthy shift in New York's zone late in the frame and, although the Red Wings got a handful of looks, unfortunately nothing got behind Sorokin.

“I thought the first five, seven minutes took us a while to get skating and get into the game,” McLellan said. “The fact that we got scored on and didn’t go away, positive sign for our group. Getting stronger between the ears, perhaps.”

The scoreboard remained unchanged at the end of the second period, which included Sorokin making a big stop on John Leonard’s breakaway chance at 8:50 and Simon Holmstrom watching his shot from a tough angle ring off the right post at 16:30.

Leonard, a 27-year-old forward who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday morning, finished with two shots in 13:02 of ice time in his Red Wings debut.

“I liked his game,” McLellan said about Leonard. “You could see his speed and creativity. That line, again, was a factor in the game.”

Finally, at 2:03 of the third period, Detroit broke up Sorokin’s shutout bid when Axel Sandin-Pellikka skated down the right wing and flicked in a wrist shot from below the right face-off circle to tie it 1-1. The lone assist on the rookie blueliner's fourth goal of the season went to Lucas Raymond.

“It’s the little instincts there,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “I got some time there along the wall, went down, I think [Sorokin] was cheating a little bit for the backdoor tap-in. I saw a little spot there to put it and luckily, it went in.”

Giving the Red Wings their first lead of the night, DeBrincat ripped home a snap shot from the left face-off circle on the power play to make it 2-1 at 3:55 of the third period. The assists on DeBrincat’s 19th goal of the season went to Moritz Seider and Raymond.

“His competitiveness rubs off on everybody else and his ability to shoot it into the net is second to none,” McLellan said about DeBrincat. “So, that combination is great. He does so many other things that he almost drags the rest of the group into the game. That’s a good thing for us.”

The Islanders tied it at 11:26 of the third period, when Scott Mayfield’s wrist shot from the slot beat Gibson to get things to 2-2.

Captain Dylan Larkin drew a tripping call later in the frame, setting the Red Wings up for a big opportunity on the man advantage. Detroit cashed in, as DeBrincat cleaned up his own rebound for his team-leading 20th goal of the campaign with 2:17 remaining, then fended off New York for the 3-2 final.

Seider and Raymond also picked up the assists on DeBrincat's game-winning goal.

“[Ryan Pulock] blocks the first one and slides out of the way, so just trying to get to the net as quick as I can and hopefully, catch the goalie off guard," DeBrincat said. "Luckily, it went in.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will take on the Utah Mammoth to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on the message and mentality going into the third period

“We had enough scoring opportunities, eyeball to eyeball, with the goaltender, I think three or four times tonight, that if we kept doing it over and over again, we’d at least get one. Use all 20 minutes to get one, and see what happens from there. They stuck with it.”

DeBrincat on what he’s seeing from Sandin-Pellikka

“He’s been great. He’s defending well and playing well with the puck. All we can ask from him. He’s playing strong in our own zone and when he gets the puck in the O-zone, good things happen.”

Sandin-Pellikka on tapping into his offensive game more

“Just getting used to the game here. It’s my first year, and I’ve played over 30 games now, so I think just getting used to that. Just playing hockey.”

