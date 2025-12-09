PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

VANCOUVER – As their season-long six-game road trip shifts to Western Canada, the Detroit Red Wings will try to stretch their point streak to five straight contests when they square off against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday night.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be part of the Western Conference and Pacific Division my whole career,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “There’s a lot of real good rivals out here. The buildings are each unique. The fanbases are crazy. They really support their teams strong, so [Western Canada] is a fun place to play.”

Puck drop between the Red Wings (15-11-3; 33 points) and Canucks (11-15-3; 25 points) is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The two clubs will conclude their regular-season series in exactly one month when they play at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 8.

“The other factor that sometimes gets talked about is the number of Canadians we have, or other teams have,” McLellan added. “When you come to Canada, you get to play in front of family or are around family often. It is a factor. I would never want to let my family members down, and maybe dig in a little bit more when you’re tired or not feeling real good. We invite all the parents out to these three games.”