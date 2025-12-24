RECAP: Larkin's ‘leadership factor’ among keys as Red Wings head into NHL's holiday break with big 4-3 overtime win against Stars

Detroit improves to impressive 9-2-1 in month of December

By Jonathan Mills
DETROIT -- Sleigh-riding into the NHL’s holiday break with plenty of confidence and still the tree topper of the Atlantic Division, the Detroit Red Wings stretched their winning streak to three straight contests with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

“We’re just playing well and sticking together,” said Detroit captain Dylan Larkin, who scored the game-tying goal on the power play late in the third period before netting the game-winning goal in overtime. “A good start, but we’re down 2-1 in the second period. That’s a great learning lesson for a young team to just be patient, get a couple kills and go to work.”

John Gibson, who made 19 saves for the Red Wings (22-13-3; 47 points), set a new NHL career-best by winning his eighth straight start and became the club’s first netminder to record streak of that length since Chris Osgood did so from Oct. 10 – Nov. 7, 2007. Helping the Stars (25-7-6; 56 points) pick up a point, Casey DeSmith totaled 21 saves.

“Dylan’s had a tough time putting the puck in lately -- I think two of his last three goals have been empty-netters -- but you saw the timing of it,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “Leadership factor, where he kind of went out and got it done. That’s the resilience that he’s providing as a captain, and everyone seems to be following.”

James van Riemsdyk’s ninth goal of the season gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 9:23 of the first period. Michael Rasmussen first gathered a pass from Simon Edvinsson in Detroit’s defensive zone, then entered Dallas’ offensive zone and passed to himself off the boards while Miro Heiskanen was right on his tail. After making a nice play to protect the puck at the goal line, Rasmussen found van Riemsdyk atop the crease, where the 36-year-old forward roofed a wrist shot over DeSmith.

“That was a really nice play [by Rasmussen],” van Riemsdyk said. “He uses his speed and size to get it to the net. Had his head up the whole way, and I tried to find some ice there. He made a great play to get it to me. I think we’ve been having some good chemistry, our line, especially over the last couple weeks.”

Nate Daneilson thought he doubled Detroit’s lead 5:13 into the second period, but the apparent goal was immediately waved off for a distinct kicking motion.

The Stars took advantage of their second power play of the night, as Roope Hintz collected Mikko Rantanen’s nice backhand feed then buried a wrist shot from the right face-off circle while on one knee to tie it 1-1 at 10:47 of the middle frame.

Inside the final minute of the second period, Justin Hryckowian caused a turnover in the neutral zone and kickstarted a 2-on-1 rush into the Red Wings’ defensive zone. Matt Duchene, after scooping up the puck, sped in on right side then dished a cross-ice pass captain Jamie Benn for a one-timer that gave the Stars a 2-1 advantage at 19:16.

Detroit tied the game at 3:02 of the third period on Emmitt Finnie’s power-play goal. From just below Dallas’ blue line, Mortiz Seider slid the puck to Lucas Raymond. Although Raymond’s shot and Finnie’s ensuring rebound attempt were both stopped by DeSmith, the rookie forward got the puck back and scored his ninth of the season to make it 2-2.

“I’ve talked about him a lot and I could talk about him all day,” Larkin said of Finnie. “He’s such a great kid. Playing with him the majority up until Christmas now, he’s such a good linemate.”

The Stars went on their third power play of the contest at 10:59 of the third period and made the Red Wings pay just 19 seconds later, as Wyatt Johnston tipped Heiskanen’s shot from the left face-off circle past Gibson to go back in front 3-2.

But thanks to Larkin’s power-play strike with 4:03 remaining in regulation, Detroit evened things up and forced overtime. Scoring his first goal of the night, Larkin made no mistake when van Riemsdyk’s no-look, between-the-legs backwards pass found its way to him in the slot. Lucas Raymond recorded the secondary assist on the all-around highlight-reel goal that made it 3-3.

“We’ve talked about that a little bit -- when I get the puck there, what he’s thinking and what I’m thinking,” van Riemsdyk said. “Trying to shield the puck so no one can get a stick on it, and then it becomes a little bit more of an unpredictable play for them to prepare for. Trying to get it there. I know I have a few options there, whether it’s Cat on the backside or Larks trying to find his way somewhere a little bit higher. He made a great play to get open and put a great shot there. Great goal.”

Thirty-four seconds into the extra stanza, Larkin scored his second goal of the game and 20th of the year when his wrist shot from the high slot found the back of the net. Immediately after the goal light went off, Larkin, who was assisted by Seider and Raymond, was mobbed by his teammates.

“Confidence goes a long way,” McLellan said. “And for us to have won some of the games that we’ve won, I think it slowly stacks.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will be back in action on Saturday night when they play the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.

McLellan on what he likes most about the way his group has been playing as of late

“We’re playing like a team. We’re making fewer mistakes. We’re resilient. You could see it tonight, in the second period, we got caught a few times on the ice a little too long. We bent, but didn’t break. I think, in the past, we’d break a lot quicker than we’re doing right now.”

Van Riemsdyk on what’s been going well for the Red Wings over their last three games

“Just finding that consistency shift to shift, sticking with the game plan, playing with and for each other. Especially these last few games, some good teams we’ve played against and did it well. Those are big points for us.”

Larkin on talking about success as they head into this year's three-day holiday hiatus

“I’m proud of this group. I’m proud to be a Red Wing. It’s been hard, but that’s just me. We have a group of guys in here that have their own stories. You have breakout seasons all over the place.”

