RECAP: Larkin's ‘leadership factor’ among keys as Red Wings head into NHL's holiday break with big 4-3 overtime win against Stars

DETROIT -- Sleigh-riding into the NHL’s holiday break with plenty of confidence and still the tree topper of the Atlantic Division, the Detroit Red Wings stretched their winning streak to three straight contests with a 4-3 overtime victory against the Dallas Stars at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

“We’re just playing well and sticking together,” said Detroit captain Dylan Larkin, who scored the game-tying goal on the power play late in the third period before netting the game-winning goal in overtime. “A good start, but we’re down 2-1 in the second period. That’s a great learning lesson for a young team to just be patient, get a couple kills and go to work.”

John Gibson, who made 19 saves for the Red Wings (22-13-3; 47 points), set a new NHL career-best by winning his eighth straight start and became the club’s first netminder to record streak of that length since Chris Osgood did so from Oct. 10 – Nov. 7, 2007. Helping the Stars (25-7-6; 56 points) pick up a point, Casey DeSmith totaled 21 saves.

“Dylan’s had a tough time putting the puck in lately -- I think two of his last three goals have been empty-netters -- but you saw the timing of it,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “Leadership factor, where he kind of went out and got it done. That’s the resilience that he’s providing as a captain, and everyone seems to be following.”