PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

COLUMBUS -- The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their season-long six-game road trip with an Eastern Conference clash against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (14-11-2; 30 points) and Blue Jackets (12-9-5; 29 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with streaming available exclusively on ESPN+ and HULU. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit).

“It’s going to be a big challenge,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said about this extended stretch away from Little Caesars Arena. “The travel, the buildings that we go to and the teams that we’re going to play – everybody is a little bit different, so we got to prepare each and every night. I think the opportunity that lies in front of us is twofold. One, to have a successful trip and to build. Then two, to find our game and continue to build on it. I’m looking forward to it. It starts here tonight against a real good team.”