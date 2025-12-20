PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

WASHINGTON – Paying a visit to Capital One Arena to open up a back-to-back home-and-home set as part of their Mom’s Trip, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon.
Puck drop for the first of three regular-season meetings between Detroit (19-13-3; 41 points) and Washington (19-11-4; 42 points) is set for 12:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“We spend more time with their sons than they do,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said about the hockey moms in attendance this weekend. “There are times where maybe we behave like parents. I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but we do feel responsible or have some responsibility for their development. They get all the support they can from a long distance, but when they’re around we’d like to get to know them.”