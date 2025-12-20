PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

On Wednesday, Detroit concluded its first back-to-back set of the week with a 4-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth at Little Caesars Arena. Emmitt Finnie scored the Red Wings’ lone goal on the power play, giving him 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 35 games this season.

As a 20-year-old rookie, Finnie has notched the fourth-most goals among all Red Wings skaters behind Alex DeBrincat (20), captain Dylan Larkin (17) and Lucas Raymond (10).

“I think Emmitt, like a lot of the young players, played on emotion a little bit early in the year,” McLellan said. “Then, there’s a breakthrough period where it kind of becomes an everyday thing. Not necessarily work because we’re not working, we’re playing. Once the emotion drains and you just got to show up to work all the time, it can be a little bit harder for young players. That was a breakthrough moment for him. He pushed through that.

"Then, there was a little bit of a lull, I would say 15 games in, where it wasn’t quite going well. And that’s sometimes where players give it back. He broke through that, so any of the road blocks that have come his way, either through fatigue, timing, level of play and performance fluctuating a little bit, he’s been able to break through it as a young player.

The Red Wings, with the moms happily watching from the Family Room at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center, practiced on Friday morning. Patrick Kane didn’t participate but skated by himself before his teammates took the ice.