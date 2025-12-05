RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

COLUMBUS -- In a high-scoring, back-and-forth Eastern Conference matchup, the Detroit Red Wings fought hard but ultimately had to settle for just one point as they suffered a 6-5 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday night.

“I feel like the last couple years of these games, they’ve always been kind of crazy games,” James van Riemsdyk said. “I liked the way we stuck with it…Usually, when you’re leading at the end of the game like that, you’d like to try to find a way to get the two points but I thought we played resilient and stuck with the process even if things didn’t go our way. I liked that part of our game.”

Goalie Cam Talbot made 25 saves for Detroit (14-11-3; 31 points), which scored three power-play goals in a single game for the first time this season. On the opposite end of the rink, netminder Elvis Merzlikins had 28 saves for Columbus (13-9-5; 31 points).

"It kind of reminds me of the game that we played in Detroit a couple weeks ago against them -- we fell behind, had to come back, got to overtime and in that case we got the shot off that we needed" Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. "Tonight, we didn't and it comes down to a crapshoot in a shootout."

Late in the first period, mere seconds after Ben Chiarot swept away a rebound off Detroit’s goal line, Ivan Provorov snapped a shot from above the left face-off circle past a screened Talbot to start the scoring and give Columbus a 1-0 lead at 17:55.

An action-packed second period saw the Red Wings and Blue Jackets combine for six goals, five of which were on the man advantage.

“We got our power-play opportunities and capitalized on the power play,” Patrick Kane said when asked about how the middle frame. “Three goals on the power play tonight, that’s kind of what we expect from that group…The ultimate equalizer, if you can be good on special teams. We had a good night on the power play but gave up a couple on the penalty kill and 6-on-5, so it’s kind of what the game comes down to sometimes.”

On Detroit's second power play of the night, captain Dylan Larkin redirected Moritz Seider’s shot from between the face-off circles into the back of the net to make it 1-1 just 1:09 into the second period. Seider’s primary assist on Larkin’s team-leading 15th goal of the season marked his 200th career NHL point, while Lucas Raymond extended his point streak to seven consecutive contests with the secondary helper.