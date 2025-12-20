RECAP: Powered by 'good individual performances throughout the lineup,' Red Wings take down Capitals, 5-2

WASHINGTON -- There was no shortage of high-fives exchanged and smiles shared by their moms in the suite at Capital One Arena on Saturday afternoon, as the Detroit Red Wings grabbed an early lead and didn’t look back in a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals.

“I thought we got good individual performances throughout the lineup,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Nobody was a superstar, but everybody contributed. Able to roll four lines for most of it. Gibby, when he was tested, there were some deflections and tips that he had to fight through to find. I thought our D did a good job of clearing out the garbage and moving on.”

Goalie John Gibson, who made 24 saves for Detroit (20-13-3; 43 points), improved to 7-0-0 in his past seven starts to tie his NHL career high for longest winning streak. Meanwhile, netminder Logan Thompson finished with 36 saves for Washington (19-12-4; 42 points).

“It was really nice that we could get the win for [the moms]," Elmer Soderblom said. "Hopefully, we can do the same thing tomorrow.”

The Red Wings were all over the Capitals in the first period, finishing with a 17-6 edge in shots on goal and went up 1-0 just 65 seconds in when Leonard snapped home a rebound in the slot for his first NHL goal since March 20, 2024. The play started with Andrew Copp skating to center ice and passing the puck ahead to Simon Edvinsson, who then crossed Washington’s blue line before firing a shot from above the left face-off circle that bounced off Thompson and into the slot.

“From the first day that I got here, everyone has been awesome to me,” said Leonard, who was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday. “Whether it’s just saying hi, talking about hockey or different situations or systems like that, it’s been a lot of fun. A lot of credit to those guys. It’s been easy.”