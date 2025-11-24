PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to see how they stack up against Devils on Monday

DETROIT -- Both sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils will square off at Prudential Center on Monday night.

Entering Monday’s 7 p.m. puck drop, which will be broadcasted on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit), Detroit (13-8-1; 27 points) was atop the Atlantic Division while New Jersey (13-7-1; 27 points) ranked third in the Metropolitan Division.

“Especially over the last few years, they’ve definitely been a contending team,” James van Riemsdyk said about the Devils. “They bring a lot of challenges, so [Monday’s] game is going to be a good challenge for us. It’s always fun to see how you stack up against a team like that. We’ll have to be ready to go.”

The Red Wings secured their fourth win in their last six games by defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime, 4-3, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Detroit trailed 3-1 just before the halfway mark of the third period, but wiped away that deficit on goals by Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider before Alex DeBrincat’s game-winner in the extra frame completed the comeback.

“That was one of those games where you just have to stick with it, and I think we did a good job of that,” van Riemsdyk said. “Obviously, it’s never going to go perfect. There are going to be games where breaks don’t go your way and you’re going to have to find ways to claw back into them when you’re down, but that’s what the good teams do no matter what the score is. You just play your game and give yourself a chance each shift.”