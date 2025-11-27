RECAP: Lack of crispness costs Detroit in 6-3 setback against Nashville 

DETROIT -- Despite holding a one-goal lead through 40 minutes of their annual Thanksgiving Eve matchup, the Detroit Red Wings ended up falling to the Nashville Predators, 6-3, at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

“I didn’t like our game most of the night,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought we were quite casual early in the game. Our passing was horrendous. There was nothing crisp about our game...Then when the third period starts, we gave up four in every different fashion that you could think of.”

Netminder Cam Talbot turned aside 21 shots for Detroit (13-10-1; 27 points), which dropped its second game in a row. Behind 24 saves from goalie Justus Annunen, Nashville (7-12-4; 18 points) snapped a three-game losing streak.

“We put Talbs in bad spots,” Lucas Raymond said. “He played another good game for us tonight and put us in a spot to win the game. For us, we got to have a better sense of urgency. We got to have better game management coming into the third. We didn’t have that tonight.”

The Red Wings went on the night’s first penalty kill at 15:09 of the first period and 39 seconds later, trailed the Predators 1-0 as the result of a tip-in goal from Michael Bunting. Nick Blankenburg, a Washington, Mich., native, fired the initial shot from the high slot and Bunting’s deflection trickled past Talbot.

Finding the back of the net for the third straight game and 12th time this season, Alex DeBrincat’s power-play goal tied it 1-1 at 5:30 of the second period. Lucas Raymond gathered the puck deep in Detroit’s defensive zone and passed it up to captain Dylan Larkin, who skated through the neutral zone before finding DeBrincat along the boards. He deked and dangled to the slot, where the 27-year-old forward roofed one over Annunen.