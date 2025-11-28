PREVIEW: Detroit opens weekend back-to-back set with Friday matinee against Tampa Bay

DETROIT – Continuing a busy holiday stretch of four games in six days, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena for a Black Friday matinee.

Puck drop for the second matchup in the season series between Detroit (13-10-1; 27 points) and Tampa Bay (14-7-2; 30 points) is set for 12 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket). The Red Wings last squared off against the Lightning on Oct. 17, earning a 2-1 overtime win at Little Caesars Arena.

Focused on tightening up its all-around game, Detroit most recently fell to the Nashville Predators, 6-3, at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday. Although the score was tied at three apiece early in the third period, the Red Wings went on to surrender three unanswered goals to the Predators and ultimately dropped their second consecutive game.

“Our intensity wasn’t there,” Lucas Raymond said when discussing the final frame of Wednesday’s game. “I think throughout most of the game, we weren’t strong over pucks. That really showed in that third period. Not nearly good enough.”