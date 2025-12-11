Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Detroit places Mason Appleton on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 29

By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Erik Gustafsson from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. Additionally, the Red Wings have placed forward Mason Appleton on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 29.

Gustafsson, 33, made his season debut with the Red Wings on Nov. 26 vs. Nashville, logging two shots in 17:23 of ice time. The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman has also recorded 14 points (1-13-14) and a plus-13 rating in 14 games with the Griffins to begin the 2025-26 season. Gustafsson spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Red Wings, tallying 18 points (2-16-18) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 games. Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Gustafsson has compiled 240 points (47-193-240) and 163 penalty minutes in 516 regular-season games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Montréal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Red Wings since 2015-16. He has also collected 12 points (2-10-12) in 49 postseason contests, helping the Canadiens reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Gustafsson has logged 72 points (12-60-72) and 96 penalty minutes in 134 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs and Griffins, representing the IceHogs at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Nynäshamn, Sweden, Gustafsson spent two seasons with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League from 2013-15, recording 49 points (6-43-49) and 38 penalty minutes in 105 games. He also played parts of two seasons with Djurgårdens IF from 2011-13, showing 30 points (10-20-30) and 68 penalty minutes in 90 games. Gustafsson developed in Djurgårdens IF’s youth system, accumulating 45 points (5-40-45) and 144 penalty minutes in 83 games with their under-20 squad, along with 30 points (9-21-30) and 76 penalty minutes in 60 games at the under-18 level. On the international stage, Gustafsson has represented Sweden at five IIHF World Championships (2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2025). Gustafsson won a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, contributing seven assists, a plus-three rating and four penalty minutes in 10 games. Gustafsson also captured a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, tallying one assist, a plus-three rating and two penalty minutes in six appearances.

