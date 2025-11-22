RECAP: ‘The resiliency showed up again’ as Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime win against Blue Jackets

DETROIT -- Finishing off their three-game homestand on a high note, the Detroit Red Wings overcame a two-goal, third-period deficit in an exciting 4-3 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

“Those are games you have to learn how to win throughout the season,” said Alex DeBrincat, who scored the game-winning goal 1:50 into the extra frame. “It’s not going to be perfect every night. To be able to battle, down 3-1, and get the two points is huge.”

In their respective creases, goalie Cam Talbot finished with 30 saves for Detroit (13-8-1; 27 points) while goaltender Jet Greaves made 29 saves for Columbus (11-8-3; 25 points).

“I thought we had some pressure on them at some points, but we were down 3-1,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “And sometimes, in the past, that’s been a negative thing. We saw it the other night. But we’ve also shown we have some fight in us, and we can come back. I’d like to keep that in the room. We don’t want to keep going down 3-1, but the resiliency showed up again, which is a good thing for us.”

Detroit had a solid start to Saturday’s matinee, maintaining offensive-zone pressure and creating some quality scoring chances. However, Columbus claimed the first lead of the afternoon when Adam Fantilli roofed a shot over Talbot’s blocker from the left face-off circle during a 5-on-3 power play to make it 1-0 at 13:18.

Just 36 seconds into the second period, thanks to a combination of puck luck and highlight-reel stickhandling from Lucas Raymond, the Red Wings tied it 1-1. Ivan Provorov’s clearing attempt went off the back of linesman Tyson Baker, and Raymond scooped up the loose puck in the right face-off circle. He dangled past Zach Werenski in the slot, then put a backhand behind Greaves for his seventh goal of the season.

Restoring the Blue Jackets’ one-goal lead 18 seconds later, Miles Wood deflected Denton Mateychuk’s point shot into the back of the net to make it 2-1. Although Detroit challenged unsuccessfully for goaltender interference, it prevented Columbus from adding another on the ensuing power play.

In the third period, after a J.T. Compher tripping penalty and Brendan Gaunce roughing penalty produced a 4-on-4 situation, Werenski -- a Grosse Pointe, Mich., native -- netted a give-and-go from Provorov to put Blue Jackets ahead 3-1 at 8:38.

Ben Chiarot got Detroit back within one at 10:23 of the final frame, locating a loose puck just above the left face-off circle and scoring his second goal of the season to cut it to 3-2. The assists went to Patrick Kane and Moritz Seider.

“We challenged Benny, because he didn’t have his best night against the Islanders the other night, but he really responded well,” McLellan said. “I thought he played a really hard game…And then offense. He does have some offensive instincts. He can shoot the puck, but he knows his primary responsibility is to take care of big bodies and shut people down.”