RECAP: Red Wings drop third consecutive game with 6-3 loss to Lightning

DETROIT -- In the first game of their weekend back-to-back set against a pair of Atlantic Division opponents, the Detroit Red Wings showed fight but ultimately lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-3, at Little Caesars Arena on Friday afternoon.

“Right now, we’re finding ourselves in holes,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “Even when we were winning games, we were going down one or two early. Right now, we’re just a little fragile and mistakes seem to be compounding. We’re just finding ourselves down early in games and that’s the way it’s going right now. There is a blueprint for how we play well. You saw it for parts tonight. In this League, against a team like that, you got to show what you’re made of all 60 minutes.”

Goalie John Gibson made 22 saves for the Red Wings (13-11-1; 27 points), who dropped their third consecutive game. Helping the Lightning (15-7-2; 32 points) stretch their winning streak to six straight contests, netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots.

“There’s definitely some frustration throughout the room,” J.T. Compher said. “Guys are working hard, but right now, it doesn’t feel like enough. We need to do a better job of cleaning up a lot of different areas of our game. We need to keep the puck out of our net. That’s, plain and simple, the problem. It’s every guy – goalies, D, forwards – in every situation. It’s just the mindset and commitment.”

Compher’s fourth goal of the season broke the ice for the Red Wings 11:29 into the first period. Michael Rasmussen won a puck battle along the right wall in the Lightning’s zone and pushed it to the 30-year-old forward, who scored on a snap shot from the middle of the right face-off circle for a 1-0 lead.