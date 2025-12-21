PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

After jumping out in front behind John Leonard’s first goal with the club just 1:05 into the action at Capital One Arena, the Red Wings went on to build a 4-0 lead in the second period. Although the Capitals started to chip away, bringing the score to 4-2 in the third period, captain Dylan Larkin’s empty-net goal with 2:50 left in the matinee sealed the win.

“It was a good team win,” Leonard said. “Obviously, it was good to get the lead early and tack on a couple more. You knew that they were going to have that push, which they did, and for the most part overall I thought we did a good job of weathering it.”

Leonard has recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in three games to begin his Red Wings tenure. The 27-year-old forward was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday to try to help fill the void left by Patrick Kane, who hasn’t played since Dec. 13 because of an upper-body injury.

“I try to take it day by day, practice by practice and shift by shift,” Leonard said. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be here. Whether it’s one more game or whatever the case may be, obviously, I don’t know, but day by day, try to make the most of it and work as hard as I can.”

Elmer Soderblom, who scored his second goal of the season on Saturday, said getting in front of the net helped make good things happen for the Red Wings in the nation’s capital. They’re looking to do more of that not only in Sunday’s rematch against the Capitals but moving forward this season.

“That’s where you win or lose games – in front of both nets,” Soderblom said. “If we can find a way to be good around both nets, I think we’re going to have a lot of success.”