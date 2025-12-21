PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

Detroit coming off a strong 5-2 road win over Washington on Saturday afternoon

By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Looking to finish what’s already been a memorable and fun Mom’s Trip on a high note, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Puck drop for the second half of this weekend’s back-to-back home-and-home set between the pair of Eastern Conference squads is set for 1 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). On Saturday afternoon, the Red Wings (20-13-3; 43 points) skated to a 5-2 victory over the Capitals (19-12-4; 42 points) at Capital One Arena.

“We’re 50 percent of the way,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said when asked if this has been a successful Mom’s Trip so far. “We talked about it a little bit before the guys went out [for Saturday’s game] – we want them to be able to look their moms in the eye and ask them what they thought. And if you don’t really leave it on the ice, it’s hard to do. We got three more periods of that.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | DET vs. WSH | 12/20/25

After jumping out in front behind John Leonard’s first goal with the club just 1:05 into the action at Capital One Arena, the Red Wings went on to build a 4-0 lead in the second period. Although the Capitals started to chip away, bringing the score to 4-2 in the third period, captain Dylan Larkin’s empty-net goal with 2:50 left in the matinee sealed the win.

“It was a good team win,” Leonard said. “Obviously, it was good to get the lead early and tack on a couple more. You knew that they were going to have that push, which they did, and for the most part overall I thought we did a good job of weathering it.”

Leonard has recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in three games to begin his Red Wings tenure. The 27-year-old forward was recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday to try to help fill the void left by Patrick Kane, who hasn’t played since Dec. 13 because of an upper-body injury.

“I try to take it day by day, practice by practice and shift by shift,” Leonard said. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m just grateful for the opportunity to be here. Whether it’s one more game or whatever the case may be, obviously, I don’t know, but day by day, try to make the most of it and work as hard as I can.”

Elmer Soderblom, who scored his second goal of the season on Saturday, said getting in front of the net helped make good things happen for the Red Wings in the nation’s capital. They’re looking to do more of that not only in Sunday’s rematch against the Capitals but moving forward this season.

“That’s where you win or lose games – in front of both nets,” Soderblom said. “If we can find a way to be good around both nets, I think we’re going to have a lot of success.”

