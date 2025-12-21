PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

DETROIT – Looking to finish what’s already been a memorable and fun Mom’s Trip on a high note, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Puck drop for the second half of this weekend’s back-to-back home-and-home set between the pair of Eastern Conference squads is set for 1 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). On Saturday afternoon, the Red Wings (20-13-3; 43 points) skated to a 5-2 victory over the Capitals (19-12-4; 42 points) at Capital One Arena.
“We’re 50 percent of the way,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said when asked if this has been a successful Mom’s Trip so far. “We talked about it a little bit before the guys went out [for Saturday’s game] – we want them to be able to look their moms in the eye and ask them what they thought. And if you don’t really leave it on the ice, it’s hard to do. We got three more periods of that.”