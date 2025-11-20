PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica, on Thursday 

DETROIT -- Little Caesars Arena will be adorned with purple on Thursday night, as the Detroit Red Wings are set to host the New York Islanders for the Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica.

“There’s nobody here that hasn’t had to deal with somebody, either really close within the family or a friend, that’s dealt with this disease,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I’ve had to. It’s a worldwide fight against it. One of the special things about our League, in my opinion, are moments and months like this where every team participates in some real good causes.”

Puck drop between the Red Wings (12-7-1; 25 points) and Islanders (11-7-2; 24 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Fans interested in learning more about Hockey Fights Cancer Month across the NHL can click here.

“There are so many people affected by cancer, so to be able to play for those people is a big deal,” Nate Danielson said. “It’s a special night.”