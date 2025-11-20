PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica, on Thursday 

Detroit looks to keep momentum going on three-game homestand, currently on four-game point streak

By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT -- Little Caesars Arena will be adorned with purple on Thursday night, as the Detroit Red Wings are set to host the New York Islanders for the Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica.

“There’s nobody here that hasn’t had to deal with somebody, either really close within the family or a friend, that’s dealt with this disease,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I’ve had to. It’s a worldwide fight against it. One of the special things about our League, in my opinion, are moments and months like this where every team participates in some real good causes.”

Puck drop between the Red Wings (12-7-1; 25 points) and Islanders (11-7-2; 24 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Fans interested in learning more about Hockey Fights Cancer Month across the NHL can click here.

“There are so many people affected by cancer, so to be able to play for those people is a big deal,” Nate Danielson said. “It’s a special night.”

Danielson, along with Lucas Raymond, fellow rookie Emmitt Finnie and captain Dylan Larkin, each lit the lamp in Detroit’s 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. With the victory, the Red Wings moved into first place in the Atlantic Division and secured their 12th win within their first 20 games of a campaign for the first time since 2011-12.

“It was exciting,” Danielson said about posting his first career NHL multi-point game on Tuesday. “Obviously, it’s something you dream of as a kid – to play in the NHL. Scoring that first one was special. That’s something I’ll always remember.”

Every point matters to Danielson and his teammates, especially considering how condensed the standings are at the quarter-mark of this campaign.

As of Thursday morning, seven points were between first and last place in the Atlantic Division. And when looking at the entire Eastern Conference, 10 points separated 16 squads.

“You look at the standings, and if you’re on the top of the mountain you’re really not on the top of the mountain,” McLellan said. “You’re in the middle of the forest. It’s so tight. There may be a little changing of the guards. Some of the powerhouses may be getting a little older. Some of the teams are trying to climb that mountain and might be catching up. It’s really tight, but it’s only 20 games.”

New York improved to 5-1-0 on its current seven-game road trek with a 3-2 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. Overall, the Islanders are 7-4-1 away from UBS Arena.

Owning a team-high 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) is Bo Horvat, who has picked up six on two goals and four helpers in his last five contests. Kyle Palmieri ranks second on the club in scoring with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists), while rookie Matthew Schaefer (seven goals, eight assists) and Mathew Barzal (five goals, 10 assists) are tied for third with 15 points apiece.

“He's a pretty dynamic player,” McLellan said about Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. “They’re pretty fortunate to have him as a club, but as a community, to be able to watch him play night in and night out for a lot of years,” McLellan said.

Netminder Ilya Sorokin has a 6-5-2 record, 2.91 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and one shutout in 13 games. He backed up David Rittich in the most recent outing between these Eastern Conference foes on Oct. 23, when Detroit dropped a 7-2 decision on Long Island.

“They’re a stingy defensive team, but they’re also a sneaky offensive team,” McLellan said about the Islanders. “When I look at the game we played in their building, it led to us coming back from that road trip and spending a good chunk of time – two good practices – working on sort-outs coming into our end because they drilled us in that area. Their entries are as good as anybody in the League.”

