RECAP: On the road, Red Wings pick up point in physical 3-2 shootout loss to Bruins

BOSTON -- Battling their way back from two separate one-goal deficits in a physical Atlantic Division showdown, the Detroit Red Wings earned a point with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday night.

“I think it was a very big matchup for us,” Moritz Seider said. “We’re in a little bit of a slump, but I thought it was a great effort tonight. We really stayed in the fight the whole night and always had an answer ready. I think, if we look back, it’ll be a huge point that we got out of the game.”

Goalie Cam Talbot turned aside 17 shots for Detroit (13-11-2; 28 points), while goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts for Boston (15-12-0; 30 points).

“A tough game to play,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “For both teams, I think there was a lot of tight-checking and not a lot of loose ice. A heavy game that was, at times, frustrating for both teams. For us to find our game as the night went on was a real positive sign… Got some good efforts from some players, and we’re going to need more of it.”

The Red Wings couldn’t cash in on either of their two power plays in a scoreless opening frame, which included both goalies each coming up with a key breakaway save --- Swayman denied Nate Danielson with his blocker at 12:24 before Talbot stoned Morgan Geekie at 14:40 --- and Seider dropping the gloves with Mark Kastelic at 19:35.

“They have some guys that are big hitters,” Detroit captain Dylan Larkin said. “For some of our younger players, we can protect ourselves a little bit better and interfere a little more with guys running them around, but that’s just learning the League and knowing who you’re out there against. That’s important that we stuck together. Great for Mo to stick up for himself. That’s a tough customer he took on. He did really well.”

At 4:25 of the second period, Talbot hardly stood a chance on a redirection on Hampus Lindholm’s shot from just below the blue line that was tipped in by Geekie, giving Boston a 1-0 lead. The Red Wings went back on the man advantage just 2:51 after Geekie’s game-opening goal, but despite some good looks, again couldn’t capitalize.

Lucas Raymond’s eighth goal of the season got the Red Wings on the scoreboard and tied the game at 6:38 of the third period. Emmitt Finnie intercepted Marat Khusnutdinov's clearing attempt then found Larkin at the point, where the latter one-timed that and his pass went in off Raymond’s stick make it 1-1.