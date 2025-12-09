Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

New Start Time Will Allow Fans in Europe to Watch NHL Stars in Primetime, Continuing Excitement from 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden and Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

DET-nsh-time-change
By NHL
@PR_NHL NHL.com

NEW YORK (Dec. 9, 2025) – The National Hockey League announced today the start time for Game No. 955, Detroit Red Wings at Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on March 2, 2026 has been changed to 1 p.m. CT. Originally scheduled as a 7 p.m. CT start, the new start time will allow the NHL’s top stars to be showcased in prime time – 8 p.m. CET – to passionate hockey fans across Europe, continuing the excitement from the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden and NHL Player participation in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“Coming off the tremendous fan response to the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden last month, coupled with the huge excitement surrounding NHL players participating in the Olympic Winter Games this coming February, we wanted to provide our international fans the opportunity to see more prime-time hockey during the week,” said Keith Wachtel, President, NHL Business. “This furthers our commitment to deepening our connection with international fans and growth in European markets, while creating a fun and memorable experience for fans in the Nashville market with a unique matinee game.”

To enhance the matinee environment at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the Predators will be donating 1,000 game tickets to military members and their families from the Ft. Campbell U.S. Army base. The weekday afternoon game will also give local Nashville businesses a unique opportunity to bring their employees to enjoy the Predators – Red Wings matchup as part of a workplace outing, complete with the full Broadway experience.

“We are thrilled that our March 2nd game against Detroit is shifting to this unique weekday matinee setting,” said Sean Henry, Chief Executive Officer of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. “The Preds will take this opportunity to celebrate hockey over multiple days, recognizing local hockey groups, rewarding students and thanking our military members for their service to our country, all while the NHL and its broadcast partners showcase our team and our city internationally. We are confident that the fans of SMASHVILLE will shine one more time on this international stage!”

The Predators competed in last month’s NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, where they played in two regular-season games versus the Pittsburgh Penguins in front of sold-out crowds at Avicii Arena in Stockholm. The team features some the game’s biggest talents, including Swedish star and franchise goals leader Filip Forsberg and fellow countryman Adam Wilsby, as well as captain Roman Josi (Switzerland), Juuse Saros and Erik Haula (Finland) and Steven Stamkos (Canada). In addition to last month’s NHL Global Series, the Predators have played abroad on two other occasions: the 2022 NHL Global Series Czechia and GAME ONe Japan 2000.

The Red Wings counter with a global roster of their own that includes defenseman Moritz Seider (Germany), captain Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane (United States), forward Marco Kasper (Austria), and six Swedish-born players: forwards Lucas Raymond, Jonatan Berggren, and Elmer Soderblom, and defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson and Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Detroit has played in regular-season games abroad two times, both in Stockholm: the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal and NHL Premiere 2009.

News Feed

RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seattle, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7

‘The best bonding trip is a winning one’: Red Wings upbeat as they head out on six-game, 10-day trek

RECAP: Red Wings 'came out with a really good game plan' en route to 5-4 win over Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 

RECAP: On the road, Red Wings pick up point in physical 3-2 shootout loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to rebound in Boston on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings drop third consecutive game with 6-3 loss to Lightning

Red Wings assign Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Detroit opens weekend back-to-back set with Friday matinee against Tampa Bay

RECAP: Lack of crispness costs Detroit in 6-3 setback against Nashville 

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Predators for Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday

RECAP: Red Wings fall short on the road to Devils, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to see how they stack up against Devils on Monday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘The resiliency showed up again’ as Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime win against Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blue Jackets take the ice for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Islanders, 5-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica, on Thursday 

Sandin-Pellikka bringing puck-moving skills, vision to Red Wings’ blue line

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Kraken keyed by trio of rookies, who ‘took over’

PREVIEW: Detroit takes on Seattle to open three-game homestand on Tuesday

Robertson, DeBrincat and Hughes named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by Geico

RECAP: After taking ‘one on the chin’ the night prior, Red Wings respond with 2-1 road victory over Rangers

PREVIEW: Set to take the ice at Madison Square Garden, Red Wings close weekend back-to-back set against Rangers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings see lead slip away against Sabres, pick up point in 5-4 overtime loss

PREVIEW: Detroit closes out four-game homestand with Atlantic Division battle against Buffalo on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit halts three-game skid with ‘rewarding’ 6-3 win against Anaheim

PREVIEW: Four-game homestand continues for Red Wings, who welcome Ducks on Thursday 

With three-day break between games, Red Wings working on being ‘a more physical and harder team to play against’

‘It’s a fun weekend for us’: Fedorov, Lidstrom among notable Red Wings alumni who were back in town for Centennial Celebration

RECAP: Danielson makes NHL debut in Detroit’s 5-1 loss to Chicago

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Blackhawks for Original Six matinee on Sunday

Red Wings recall Nate Danielson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings can't catch Rangers in 4-1 loss

PREVIEW: Red Wings open four-game homestand with Original Six clash versus Rangers on Friday

Back home after five-game road trip out West, Red Wings also see Kane return to practice on Thursday

RECAP: In finale of five-game road trip out West, Red Wings blanked by Knights, 1-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle Knights on Tuesday to wrap up five-game road trip out West 

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘gut out’ 3-2 shootout win in San Jose

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on the Sharks in San Jose on Sunday

RECAP: Unable to rally on the road, Red Wings drop 5-2 decision to Ducks