Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

NEW YORK (Dec. 9, 2025) – The National Hockey League announced today the start time for Game No. 955, Detroit Red Wings at Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on March 2, 2026 has been changed to 1 p.m. CT. Originally scheduled as a 7 p.m. CT start, the new start time will allow the NHL’s top stars to be showcased in prime time – 8 p.m. CET – to passionate hockey fans across Europe, continuing the excitement from the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden and NHL Player participation in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“Coming off the tremendous fan response to the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden last month, coupled with the huge excitement surrounding NHL players participating in the Olympic Winter Games this coming February, we wanted to provide our international fans the opportunity to see more prime-time hockey during the week,” said Keith Wachtel, President, NHL Business. “This furthers our commitment to deepening our connection with international fans and growth in European markets, while creating a fun and memorable experience for fans in the Nashville market with a unique matinee game.”

To enhance the matinee environment at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the Predators will be donating 1,000 game tickets to military members and their families from the Ft. Campbell U.S. Army base. The weekday afternoon game will also give local Nashville businesses a unique opportunity to bring their employees to enjoy the Predators – Red Wings matchup as part of a workplace outing, complete with the full Broadway experience.

“We are thrilled that our March 2nd game against Detroit is shifting to this unique weekday matinee setting,” said Sean Henry, Chief Executive Officer of the Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena. “The Preds will take this opportunity to celebrate hockey over multiple days, recognizing local hockey groups, rewarding students and thanking our military members for their service to our country, all while the NHL and its broadcast partners showcase our team and our city internationally. We are confident that the fans of SMASHVILLE will shine one more time on this international stage!”

The Predators competed in last month’s NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal, where they played in two regular-season games versus the Pittsburgh Penguins in front of sold-out crowds at Avicii Arena in Stockholm. The team features some the game’s biggest talents, including Swedish star and franchise goals leader Filip Forsberg and fellow countryman Adam Wilsby, as well as captain Roman Josi (Switzerland), Juuse Saros and Erik Haula (Finland) and Steven Stamkos (Canada). In addition to last month’s NHL Global Series, the Predators have played abroad on two other occasions: the 2022 NHL Global Series Czechia and GAME ONe Japan 2000.

The Red Wings counter with a global roster of their own that includes defenseman Moritz Seider (Germany), captain Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat and Patrick Kane (United States), forward Marco Kasper (Austria), and six Swedish-born players: forwards Lucas Raymond, Jonatan Berggren, and Elmer Soderblom, and defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson and Axel Sandin-Pellikka. Detroit has played in regular-season games abroad two times, both in Stockholm: the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal and NHL Premiere 2009.