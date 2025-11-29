PREVIEW: Red Wings look to rebound in Boston on Saturday

BOSTON – Stopping in Beantown for a quick trip, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday night for the second game of their weekend back-to-back set.
Puck drop between Detroit (13-11-1; 27 points) and Boston (14-12-0; 28 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Saturday’s Atlantic Division clash also wraps up a condensed stretch of four games in five days for the Red Wings, who are looking to tidy up a few areas of their game following a 6-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.
“All the teams in the League are presented with the same problem that we have in the lack of practice time, but that doesn’t mean you can’t address things,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said on Saturday morning at TD Garden. “You use video. You have individual, group and team meetings. You try to practice without expending any energy. We’ll review some of the not-so-finer points of the game last night, but also some of the good things that we did. We’ll want to build on those and clean up some other stuff.”