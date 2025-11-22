PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blue Jackets take the ice for Saturday matinee

DETROIT -- Aiming to rebound from their second shutout loss of the season and get back to playing their brand of hockey, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.
“I think we skate very well as a team,” Andrew Copp said. “You can see us hunting the puck and their D on the forecheck. That’s probably the calling card… We need to be relentless on the forecheck, play on our toes and be responsible. We can’t be careless.”
Saturday’s 1 p.m. puck drop, which will be broadcasted on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network, against Columbus (11-8-2; 24 points) also marks the finale of a three-game homestand for Detroit (12-8-1; 25 points).