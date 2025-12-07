PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

SEATTLE -- Going for a regular-season series sweep over the NHL’s second-newest expansion team, the Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night.
“The start is going to be real important,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “[The Kraken] are probably not overly happy with some of their results over the last little bit, therefore we better be ready to play.”
FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) will carry the TV and radio broadcast coverage, respectively, of Saturday’s 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT puck drop between Detroit (14-11-3; 31 points) and Seattle (11-8-6; 28 points).
The Red Wings’ season-long six-game road swing began with a seesaw 6-5 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday that saw them score three power-play goals and battle back from a third-period deficit to pocket a point.