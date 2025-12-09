RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

VANCOUVER -- Earning his 25th career NHL shutout and first with the Winged Wheel on his chest, goaltender John Gibson turned aside all 39 shots he faced for the Detroit Red Wings in a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday night.

“Anytime you can get a shutout, it’s nice,” said Gibson, who has triumphed in each of his last three starts. “It’s not just a solo effort. The guys did a good job in front of me -- forwards blocking shots, D clearing out the rebounds and bodies in front of the net -- so it was a team effort. We got some big goals there in the second to kind of keep the momentum on our side, and then just shut it down there in the third.”

With their second win in a row on the road, the Red Wings (16-11-3; 35 points) extended their point streak to five straight contests and moved into first place in the Atlantic Division. As for the Canucks (11-16-3; 25 points), their netminders Kevin Lankinen and Nikita Tolopilo combined to make 16 saves.

“It took us a while to get our legs and get going, then [Gibson] saved our bacon in the first,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought in the second, we started to settle down a little bit and then made a few mistakes in the third. He was there for us, then the offense got him enough and we found a way to leave with points.”

At the end of the opening frame, although the Canucks led 11-6 in shots on net, the Red Wings were up 1-0 on the scoreboard. That’s because at 14:14, after some hard work down low by J.T. Compher to win the puck, the red-hot James van Riemsdyk tucked home his own rebound to push his goal-scoring streak to four straight contests.

Michael Rasmussen, who grew up cheering for the Canucks, picked up the secondary assist on what also was van Riemsdyk’s seventh goal of the season.

“A lot of poise with the puck,” McLellan said about van Riemsdyk. "Coaches and managers, even players, talk about individuals where the puck follows them around the rink, and that's JVR. He just knows where to go, and the puck seems to find him as much as he finds it. He's got a real sense of calm around the net with his hands and can outwait a lot of goaltenders. We’re happy to have him right now.”