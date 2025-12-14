PREVIEW: Detroit’s season-long six-game road swing ends in Chicago on Saturday

CHICAGO -- The finish line of their season-long six-game road trip is in sight for the Detroit Red Wings, who will visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday night.

“I think we’ve been playing pretty well on the road,” Patrick Kane said. “Obviously, we’ve had a good trip so far…Just have the same mentality that we’ve had on this whole road trip – find ways to win and get points.”

Puck drop between Detroit (17-12-3; 37 points) and Chicago (13-12-6; 32 points) is set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). Saturday’s game marks the second and final meeting between these Original Six clubs this season, with the Red Wings previously dropping a 5-1 decision to the Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 9.

“It’s been a good trip, but it would be a great trip if we could find a way to get a win tonight,” Kane added. “We’ll definitely have to grind it out against this team. We know they took it to us in our building last time, so it would be nice to get them back.”