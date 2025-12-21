RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on Marco Kasper and Jacob Bernard-Docker being listed as healthy scratches

“With the moms here, we preach team all the time. We think that’s part of our culture. Everybody is important in the organization. Not just the players, but the training staff and everybody. The right thing to do was to give everybody an opportunity to play in front of their moms.”

Talbot on what impressed him most about Detroit’s pair of wins over Washington

“We did it two different ways. Yesterday, we came out hard and established our game right off the bat. Today, we kind of weathered the storm in the first period, came out had a better second period and just battled our way through to the end there. You got to find different ways to win in this League, night in and night out, especially against the same opponent.”

Talbot on what he’s seeing from Seider

“Some of the best hockey the League has seen right now as far as a defenseman. I don’t know how, you don’t put him in the top three for the Norris conversation right now. Good to have a guy like that on our team. He just steps up time and time again in big moments like that.”

Seider what he liked best about the way that his club won on Sunday afternoon

“I think we were a little sleepy and on our heels, but we found a way to get away with it in the first. Cam stepped up big, then we kind of found our way into the game more and more, shift after shift.”