RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

DETROIT – Finishing off a highly successful and fun-filled Mom’s Trip weekend, the Detroit Red Wings completed a sweep of their home-and-home back-to-back set against the Washington Capitals with a 3-2 overtime win at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.
“I think [the moms] had a blast,” said Moritz Seider, who scored the game-winning goal at 4:36 of overtime. “They brought the energy. We just wanted to make them proud, and I think we did that. Obviously, those trips are very meaningful for the whole organization. Those are the moments you got to step up. I’m very happy we did.”
Snapping a personal six-game winless streak, netminder Cam Talbot made 31 saves to help the Red Wings (21-13-3; 45 points) continue to hold their place atop the Atlantic Division through games played on Sunday. As for goalie Charlie Lindgren, he stopped 24 shots for the Capitals (19-12-5; 43 points).
“It’s tough to beat the same team twice like that,” Talbot said. “It’s nice to put on a show like that for [the moms], and I’m sure they loved it.”