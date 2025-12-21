RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

Seider scores game-winning goal with 23 seconds to go in extra frame

12.21.win
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Finishing off a highly successful and fun-filled Mom’s Trip weekend, the Detroit Red Wings completed a sweep of their home-and-home back-to-back set against the Washington Capitals with a 3-2 overtime win at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon.

“I think [the moms] had a blast,” said Moritz Seider, who scored the game-winning goal at 4:36 of overtime. “They brought the energy. We just wanted to make them proud, and I think we did that. Obviously, those trips are very meaningful for the whole organization. Those are the moments you got to step up. I’m very happy we did.”

Snapping a personal six-game winless streak, netminder Cam Talbot made 31 saves to help the Red Wings (21-13-3; 45 points) continue to hold their place atop the Atlantic Division through games played on Sunday. As for goalie Charlie Lindgren, he stopped 24 shots for the Capitals (19-12-5; 43 points).

“It’s tough to beat the same team twice like that,” Talbot said. “It’s nice to put on a show like that for [the moms], and I’m sure they loved it.”

The first period of Sunday’s matinee was almost the inverse of Saturday’s, with Detroit trailing both in shots on goal (14-5) and on the scoreboard (1-0) through 20 minutes. Ethen Frank scored the game-opening goal for Washington at 14:17, carrying Dylan Strome’s pass through the neutral zone and right face-off circle before using his backhand to beat Talbot.

“Not out of the gate real well,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We knew they weren’t real pleased with their effort [on Saturday]. The tables kind of turned, but I thought we stuck with it. After one, we had a little conversation about what we thought we needed to do and we started to play.”

Detroit went on its first power play of the afternoon at 7:22 of the second period and leveled the score at 1-1 just 1:15 later thanks to Lucas Raymond’s 11th goal of the season, a missile of a snap shot from above the right face-off circle that went off the post and into the back of the net. The assists on Raymond’s goal, his first since Dec. 4, went to Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Emmitt Finnie.

Making it 2-1 for the Red Wings, John Leonard scored his second goal in as many days when he redirected Alex DeBrincat’s shot from the left face-off circle past Lindgren at 13:44. Andrew Copp also recorded a secondary assist.

“He’s got speed,” Talbot said about Leonard, who has three points (two goals, one assist) in four games since being recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Dec. 15. “He can shoot it off the pass. It comes off his stick so hard and in so many different ways…I remember him from Training Camp this year, not really knowing him coming in, and I was impressed with him then. So, I’m not surprised that he had the success that he had down in the minors and what he’s doing for us up here right now.”

Frank tied it for Washington with a wrist shot from the slot off a feed from John Carlson for his second goal of the contest to get it to 2-2 at 10:22 of the third period.

In the extra frame, Detroit unfortunately saw an early power play come up empty. Later, with time ticking away, Copp fed Seider in the right face-off circle for a highlight-reel one-timer.

Sunday marked Copp’s second straight multi-point game and fifth multi-point performance of the campaign.

“I thought [Copp] just did a great job of drawing the forward in and created a little bit of space behind him,” Seider said when asked about what he saw before notching his third career NHL overtime goal. “I’m just happy it went in and sealed the deal.”

NEXT UP: Before enjoying the NHL’s holiday break, Detroit will host the Dallas Stars for the Hockeytown Holidays Game at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | WSH vs. DET | 12/21/25

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on Marco Kasper and Jacob Bernard-Docker being listed as healthy scratches

“With the moms here, we preach team all the time. We think that’s part of our culture. Everybody is important in the organization. Not just the players, but the training staff and everybody. The right thing to do was to give everybody an opportunity to play in front of their moms.”

Talbot on what impressed him most about Detroit’s pair of wins over Washington

“We did it two different ways. Yesterday, we came out hard and established our game right off the bat. Today, we kind of weathered the storm in the first period, came out had a better second period and just battled our way through to the end there. You got to find different ways to win in this League, night in and night out, especially against the same opponent.”

Talbot on what he’s seeing from Seider

“Some of the best hockey the League has seen right now as far as a defenseman. I don’t know how, you don’t put him in the top three for the Norris conversation right now. Good to have a guy like that on our team. He just steps up time and time again in big moments like that.”

Seider what he liked best about the way that his club won on Sunday afternoon

“I think we were a little sleepy and on our heels, but we found a way to get away with it in the first. Cam stepped up big, then we kind of found our way into the game more and more, shift after shift.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Powered by 'good individual performances throughout the lineup,' Red Wings take down Capitals, 5-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 4-1 loss to Mammoth

PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

RECAP: DeBrincat strikes twice in final frame to help Red Wings rally past Islanders, 3-2

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings host Islanders on Tuesday 

In first practice back at home following their lengthy road trip, Red Wings’ ‘spirits were up and had energy’

Connor McDavid, John Gibson and Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a complete game top to bottom' on the way to 4-0 shutout win in Chicago

PREVIEW: Detroit’s season-long six-game road swing ends in Chicago on Saturday

‘We couldn’t be happier to have them here’: Red Wings very excited for Mom’s Trip this weekend

RECAP: Detroit concludes back-to-back set with 4-1 loss in Edmonton

PREVIEW: Right back at it in Edmonton, Detroit concludes back-to-back set on Friday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings know there’s ‘some stuff to clean up,’ but they’ll gladly take 4-3 win in Calgary and prepare for quick turnaround

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames put respective streaks on the line in Calgary on Wednesday

Having hit the 30-game mark, Red Wings feel their Centennial season has ‘flown by’

Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seattle, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7

‘The best bonding trip is a winning one’: Red Wings upbeat as they head out on six-game, 10-day trek

RECAP: Red Wings 'came out with a really good game plan' en route to 5-4 win over Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 

RECAP: On the road, Red Wings pick up point in physical 3-2 shootout loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to rebound in Boston on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings drop third consecutive game with 6-3 loss to Lightning

Red Wings assign Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Detroit opens weekend back-to-back set with Friday matinee against Tampa Bay

RECAP: Lack of crispness costs Detroit in 6-3 setback against Nashville 

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Predators for Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday

RECAP: Red Wings fall short on the road to Devils, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to see how they stack up against Devils on Monday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘The resiliency showed up again’ as Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime win against Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blue Jackets take the ice for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Islanders, 5-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica, on Thursday 

Sandin-Pellikka bringing puck-moving skills, vision to Red Wings’ blue line

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Kraken keyed by trio of rookies, who ‘took over’

PREVIEW: Detroit takes on Seattle to open three-game homestand on Tuesday

Robertson, DeBrincat and Hughes named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by Geico