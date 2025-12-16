In first practice back at home following their lengthy road trip, Red Wings’ ‘spirits were up and had energy’

Kane (upper body) will miss at least Detroit’s next two games; Leonard recalled from Grand Rapids on Monday morning

OSI88SvA
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- With the New York Islanders and Utah Mammoth set to visit Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday night, respectively, head coach Todd McLellan noted how the Detroit Red Wings must now put their recent six-game road trip in the rearview mirror.

“That long trip was like a segment for us,” McLellan said following Monday morning’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BEFLOR Training Center. “We played well and did a lot of good things, but it’s over though. It’s time to move on and start here at home. That is not always an easy thing to do, but we’re going to attack it.”

McLellan also explained why he “doesn’t completely buy into” the theory that teams are a bit sluggish upon playing at home after a long road swing because it can take time to reset.

“Especially after having a practice day like we had, it’s not like we came from the West Coast,” McLellan said. “We gained time zones coming back and had a day off yesterday. I thought we had a good practice today. Guys brought it. Their spirits were up and had energy, so there’s no reason for us to fall into that ‘Hey, you’re just getting home from a long road trip, you’re not supposed to play well’ trap.”

Dylan Larkin, John Leonard, Todd McLellan Practice Media | Dec. 15, 2025

In terms of updates from their on-ice session, the Red Wings saw Mason Appleton, who has been out since Nov. 29 with a lower-body injury, rejoin the group but were without Patrick Kane, who McLellan said is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

“He tweaked something in Chicago [on Saturday night],” McLellan said about Kane, who sits just two goals shy of becoming the sixth American-born player in NHL history to score 500 career goals. “Obviously, he was good enough to finish the game, but we’ll keep him out for these next two and see where it goes from there.”

As a result, ahead of Monday’s practice, Detroit announced it recalled John Leonard from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

“I’m extremely excited, obviously very grateful for it,” said Leonard, who has appeared in 70 regular-season contests with the San Jose Sharks, Nashville Predators and Arizona Coyotes since 2020-21. “It’s been a full year since I’ve played a game in the NHL, so I’m pretty excited for it.”

In 20 games with the Griffins this season, Leonard has tallied a team-leading 19 goals and 29 points. What’s more, the former sixth-round pick (No. 182 overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft currently ranks first in goals and game-winning goals (7) among all AHL skaters.

“In Grand Rapids, everyone’s been off to a really good start,” Leonard said. “It’s been a lot of fun to be a part of. It’s a really tight-knit group down there. It starts with the coaching staff and management. We got really close right away, and I think that’s translated really well on the ice. It’s been a good start, obviously, the first 20-25 games down there.”

The 27-year-old forward practiced in Kane’s place on Detroit’s second line, skating alongside Andrew Copp and Alex DeBrincat.

“That should suit his game,” McLellan said about Leonard. “That alone should give him a signal that we’re confident enough to put him there…He just needs to be John and play like how John does down there up here. He’s been in the League before, so I don’t have to talk to him a lot. There’s review after, but let’s give him a chance first.”

News Feed

Connor McDavid, John Gibson and Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a complete game top to bottom' on the way to 4-0 shutout win in Chicago

PREVIEW: Detroit’s season-long six-game road swing ends in Chicago on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit concludes back-to-back set with 4-1 loss in Edmonton

PREVIEW: Right back at it in Edmonton, Detroit concludes back-to-back set on Friday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings know there’s ‘some stuff to clean up,’ but they’ll gladly take 4-3 win in Calgary and prepare for quick turnaround

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames put respective streaks on the line in Calgary on Wednesday

Having hit the 30-game mark, Red Wings feel their Centennial season has ‘flown by’

Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seattle, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7

‘The best bonding trip is a winning one’: Red Wings upbeat as they head out on six-game, 10-day trek

RECAP: Red Wings 'came out with a really good game plan' en route to 5-4 win over Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 

RECAP: On the road, Red Wings pick up point in physical 3-2 shootout loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to rebound in Boston on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings drop third consecutive game with 6-3 loss to Lightning

Red Wings assign Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Detroit opens weekend back-to-back set with Friday matinee against Tampa Bay

RECAP: Lack of crispness costs Detroit in 6-3 setback against Nashville 

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Predators for Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday

RECAP: Red Wings fall short on the road to Devils, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to see how they stack up against Devils on Monday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘The resiliency showed up again’ as Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime win against Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blue Jackets take the ice for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Islanders, 5-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica, on Thursday 

Sandin-Pellikka bringing puck-moving skills, vision to Red Wings’ blue line

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Kraken keyed by trio of rookies, who ‘took over’

PREVIEW: Detroit takes on Seattle to open three-game homestand on Tuesday

Robertson, DeBrincat and Hughes named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by Geico

RECAP: After taking ‘one on the chin’ the night prior, Red Wings respond with 2-1 road victory over Rangers

PREVIEW: Set to take the ice at Madison Square Garden, Red Wings close weekend back-to-back set against Rangers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings see lead slip away against Sabres, pick up point in 5-4 overtime loss

PREVIEW: Detroit closes out four-game homestand with Atlantic Division battle against Buffalo on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit halts three-game skid with ‘rewarding’ 6-3 win against Anaheim

PREVIEW: Four-game homestand continues for Red Wings, who welcome Ducks on Thursday 

With three-day break between games, Red Wings working on being ‘a more physical and harder team to play against’

‘It’s a fun weekend for us’: Fedorov, Lidstrom among notable Red Wings alumni who were back in town for Centennial Celebration

RECAP: Danielson makes NHL debut in Detroit’s 5-1 loss to Chicago