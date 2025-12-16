In first practice back at home following their lengthy road trip, Red Wings’ ‘spirits were up and had energy’

DETROIT -- With the New York Islanders and Utah Mammoth set to visit Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday night, respectively, head coach Todd McLellan noted how the Detroit Red Wings must now put their recent six-game road trip in the rearview mirror.

“That long trip was like a segment for us,” McLellan said following Monday morning’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BEFLOR Training Center. “We played well and did a lot of good things, but it’s over though. It’s time to move on and start here at home. That is not always an easy thing to do, but we’re going to attack it.”

McLellan also explained why he “doesn’t completely buy into” the theory that teams are a bit sluggish upon playing at home after a long road swing because it can take time to reset.

“Especially after having a practice day like we had, it’s not like we came from the West Coast,” McLellan said. “We gained time zones coming back and had a day off yesterday. I thought we had a good practice today. Guys brought it. Their spirits were up and had energy, so there’s no reason for us to fall into that ‘Hey, you’re just getting home from a long road trip, you’re not supposed to play well’ trap.”