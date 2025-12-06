Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

As its Centennial season pushes forward, McLellan says Detroit is still ‘evolving, growing and learning’

2025_12_05_SEA-10
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

SEATTLE -- Getting their legs moving following Thursday night’s flight from Columbus to Seattle, the Detroit Red Wings practiced at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday afternoon as they look to carry over the positives from their most recent game against the Blue Jackets.

“It’s a long road trip and it was a long flight last night,” Albert Johansson said. “So, it was nice to get out there, move a little bit and get ready for tomorrow.”

Following Saturday’s game against the Seattle Kraken (11-8-6; 28 points), the Red Wings will battle the Vancouver Canucks (10-14-3; 23 points) on Monday, Calgary Flames (10-15-4; 24 points) on Wednesday, two-time defending Western-Conference champion Edmonton Oilers (12-11-5; 29 points) on Thursday before finishing their trek against the Chicago Blackhawks (12-9-6; 30 points) next Saturday.

As someone who has served NHL coaching roles with clubs in both conferences, Detroit head coach Todd McLellan believes the playstyles of the East and West aren’t as distinct as they might have been in the past.

“Some of the younger superstars are in the West right now,” McLellan said. “You think of [Connor] Bedard and [Macklin] Celebrini. Connor [McDavid] and Leon [Draisaitl], I wouldn’t consider them young, but they’re mid-range. A lot of superstar, up-and-coming power is out here. The teams don’t play a significantly different brand of hockey. I think it’s fairly universal now.”

Albert Johansson, Todd McLellan Practice Media | Dec. 5, 2025

As for the Red Wings, they’re striving to play a more consistent brand of hockey.

“We’re still a team that is evolving, growing and learning,” McLellan said. “We’re not a finished product, and we didn’t expect to be at almost game 30. We’ve got some youth in the lineup that has to continue to experience things and make mistakes. We’ll help them fix it. We’ve got some veterans that we’re pushing to get a little bit more out of. So, our team, our complete and overall game, has to improve both offensively and defensively.”

It’s a process that McLellan and his coaching staff emphasize to the group every day.

“There’s concepts that we’ve put in play, and they’ve been good, but then they slip a little,” McLellan said. “We’re still trying to aggressively push our defensive responsibilities, and that’s not always just in our zone. That happens up ice, through the neutral zone and then when we’re coming into our zone, it’s important – the decisions we make in those areas – and then once we’re in our O-zone. So, all those concepts are important. We put them in place in Training Camp. We’re learning on the fly, trying to correct on the fly and we need to get better on the fly.”

For example, Johansson said Detroit knows it can be better defensively during 5-on-6 situations late in games.

“You try to put pressure on their guys when we see they’re in a little bit of trouble,” Johansson said. “That’s a good time to pressure them even more, then everything comes down to the play around the net. We want to own our net front, and I think we can do a better job there.”

The fact that his players are very “alert and conscious” of what areas they need to improve upon pleases McLellan.

“I believe the players are talking about it more,” McLellan said. “They’re more aware of it and beginning to hold each other accountable with it. They want to repair it. That’s a real good first step.”

News Feed

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7

‘The best bonding trip is a winning one’: Red Wings upbeat as they head out on six-game, 10-day trek

RECAP: Red Wings 'came out with a really good game plan' en route to 5-4 win over Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 

RECAP: On the road, Red Wings pick up point in physical 3-2 shootout loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to rebound in Boston on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings drop third consecutive game with 6-3 loss to Lightning

Red Wings assign Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Detroit opens weekend back-to-back set with Friday matinee against Tampa Bay

RECAP: Lack of crispness costs Detroit in 6-3 setback against Nashville 

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Predators for Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday

RECAP: Red Wings fall short on the road to Devils, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to see how they stack up against Devils on Monday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘The resiliency showed up again’ as Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime win against Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blue Jackets take the ice for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Islanders, 5-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica, on Thursday 

Sandin-Pellikka bringing puck-moving skills, vision to Red Wings’ blue line

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Kraken keyed by trio of rookies, who ‘took over’

PREVIEW: Detroit takes on Seattle to open three-game homestand on Tuesday

Robertson, DeBrincat and Hughes named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by Geico

RECAP: After taking ‘one on the chin’ the night prior, Red Wings respond with 2-1 road victory over Rangers

PREVIEW: Set to take the ice at Madison Square Garden, Red Wings close weekend back-to-back set against Rangers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings see lead slip away against Sabres, pick up point in 5-4 overtime loss

PREVIEW: Detroit closes out four-game homestand with Atlantic Division battle against Buffalo on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit halts three-game skid with ‘rewarding’ 6-3 win against Anaheim

PREVIEW: Four-game homestand continues for Red Wings, who welcome Ducks on Thursday 

With three-day break between games, Red Wings working on being ‘a more physical and harder team to play against’

‘It’s a fun weekend for us’: Fedorov, Lidstrom among notable Red Wings alumni who were back in town for Centennial Celebration

RECAP: Danielson makes NHL debut in Detroit’s 5-1 loss to Chicago

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Blackhawks for Original Six matinee on Sunday

Red Wings recall Nate Danielson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings can't catch Rangers in 4-1 loss

PREVIEW: Red Wings open four-game homestand with Original Six clash versus Rangers on Friday

Back home after five-game road trip out West, Red Wings also see Kane return to practice on Thursday

RECAP: In finale of five-game road trip out West, Red Wings blanked by Knights, 1-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle Knights on Tuesday to wrap up five-game road trip out West 

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘gut out’ 3-2 shootout win in San Jose

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on the Sharks in San Jose on Sunday

RECAP: Unable to rally on the road, Red Wings drop 5-2 decision to Ducks

PREVIEW: Back in Anaheim, Gibson set to start between the pipes for Detroit on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘battle through’ on the road for 4-3 shootout victory over Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to build off opener of five-game road trip, face Kings on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit's five-game road trip out West off to ‘a really good start' thanks to 5-2 win in St. Louis