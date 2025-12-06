Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

SEATTLE -- Getting their legs moving following Thursday night’s flight from Columbus to Seattle, the Detroit Red Wings practiced at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday afternoon as they look to carry over the positives from their most recent game against the Blue Jackets.

“It’s a long road trip and it was a long flight last night,” Albert Johansson said. “So, it was nice to get out there, move a little bit and get ready for tomorrow.”

Following Saturday’s game against the Seattle Kraken (11-8-6; 28 points), the Red Wings will battle the Vancouver Canucks (10-14-3; 23 points) on Monday, Calgary Flames (10-15-4; 24 points) on Wednesday, two-time defending Western-Conference champion Edmonton Oilers (12-11-5; 29 points) on Thursday before finishing their trek against the Chicago Blackhawks (12-9-6; 30 points) next Saturday.

As someone who has served NHL coaching roles with clubs in both conferences, Detroit head coach Todd McLellan believes the playstyles of the East and West aren’t as distinct as they might have been in the past.

“Some of the younger superstars are in the West right now,” McLellan said. “You think of [Connor] Bedard and [Macklin] Celebrini. Connor [McDavid] and Leon [Draisaitl], I wouldn’t consider them young, but they’re mid-range. A lot of superstar, up-and-coming power is out here. The teams don’t play a significantly different brand of hockey. I think it’s fairly universal now.”