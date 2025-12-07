RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seatle, 4-3

SEATTLE -- Picking up the first win of their season-long six-game road trip and stretching their point streak to four straight contests, the Detroit Red Wings rallied to defeat the Seattle Kraken, 4-3, at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night.

“I think we’d like to play better, and I think that can start with me,” said Patrick Kane, who scored the go-ahead goal with 2:29 left in regulation. “I wasn’t very good tonight, but sometimes you don’t have your best and you can find ways to win on the road. That’s a good skill to have.”

Between the pipes, goalie John Gibson made 24 saves for the Red Wings (15-11-3; 33 points) while goaltender Joey Daccord finished with 21 for the Kraken (11-9-6; 28 points).

“I liked our start,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought we got out of the gate okay against a team that was going to be desperate. The game played out as I thought. I thought it would be close-checking. A little disappointed in our D-zone coverage in the second, but we certainly cleaned it up in the third. Didn’t give up that much, weren’t in our end for extended periods and patient enough to wait for an opportunity to score. That was better.”

The Red Wings, on the night’s first power play, saw their trio of rookies – each of whom was taken in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft – factor on the game-opening goal at 7:06 of the first period. Nate Danielson received Axel Sandin-Pellikka’s pass in the middle of the left face-off circle and slid the puck to Emmitte Finnie in the opposite circle, and his sixth goal of the season made it 1-0.

“Our power play has been pretty good,” Andrew Copp said. “It’s been huge for us, in terms of getting momentum for the team, and producing as well. The start was going to be important no matter what.”