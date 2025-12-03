‘The best bonding trip is a winning one’: Red Wings upbeat as they head out on six-game, 10-day trek

DETROIT -- The longest road trip of their Centennial season has finally arrived for the Detroit Red Wings, who are set to travel over 4,500 miles, cross four time zones and play six games -- one against an Eastern Conference squad and five versus Western Conference clubs -- over the next 10 days.

“I think it’ll be good for our team to get out,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said prior to departing for Columbus after Wednesday’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center. “We’ve been gone, but we really haven’t been gone since we got back from California and Vegas [in early November], so we’re looking forward to it. We just have to play one game at a time. I think every coach in the League would tell you that right now. We’re not looking at the standings because you go from first to seventh in one night without even playing, so it really doesn’t matter.”

This trek, which opens at Nationwide Arena against the Blue Jackets on Thursday night, also marks Detroit’s longest since February 2021. And with a 5-5-1 record away from Little Caesars Arena this season, the Red Wings are out to improve on that mark and pack as many points as they can into their suitcases along the way.

“Bring the game that we’ve had at home and establish a good road game,” goalie Cam Talbot said. “We’ve got a lot of depth and can play any of our lines against any teams on the road.”