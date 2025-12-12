PREVIEW: Right back at it in Edmonton, Detroit concludes back-to-back set on Friday

EDMONTON -- Closing out the Western Canada stretch of their season-long six-game road trip with some momentum on their side, the Detroit Red Wings will play the two-time defending Western-Conference champion Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Thursday night.

“There’s not a lot of time to breathe this season with the Olympic break coming up,” Talbot said. “You feel like you’re just playing every other night. Sometimes, you have four games in a week. It just seems to be like [this season] is flying by, but at the same time it’s been fun. We got off to a pretty good start here. We’re just trying to keep it rolling and finish off this road trip strong.”

The Red Wings (17-11-3; 37 points) head into their lone regular-season visit to Rogers Place, which will be broadcasted on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT, to face the Oilers (13-11-6; 32 points) riding a season-high six-game point streak.

“The atmospheres here [in Western Canada] are incredible,” Talbot said. “The Canadian fanbases are extremely passionate, so they follow their team win, lose, rebuild or whatever else it may be. The fans pack these buildings.”