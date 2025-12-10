Having hit the 30-game mark, Red Wings feel their Centennial season has ‘flown by’

CALGARY -- It might be hard to believe, but the Detroit Red Wings are already 30 games into their 2025-26 regular-season schedule.

“When you’re in it, and the games are compacted the way that it is, you’re just trying to breathe,” head coach Todd McLellan said after Detroit’s practice at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday afternoon. “But when you reflect, we’re like 30 to 35 percent done with our season already. It has flown by, but it does feel like a grind for everybody. I don’t think that’s going to change, obviously, until the end of the year.”

There’s a lot of hockey still left to be played in the months ahead, but ahead of Tuesday’s NHL slate, Detroit found itself atop the Atlantic Division with an overall record of 16-11-3 (35 points).

“It feels like there’s been so many games,” Andrew Copp said when looking back on the past two months. “I feel like, usually, at this stage of the year you’re at like 22 or 23 games. There’s usually a lot more breaks early in the season, but with the Olympic break it’s been an absolute sprint. It’s kind of been game after game after game, so momentum is a huge thing when that’s happening. We got to find a way to continue the positive momentum we have right now.”

The Red Wings are currently enjoying the wind at their backs, as they improved to 3-0-2 in their last five contests after blanking the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0, at Rogers Arena on Monday night.