RECAP: Red Wings 'came out with a really good game plan' en route to 5-4 win over Bruins

DETROIT -- Getting some retribution against an Original Six and Atlantic Division rival, the Detroit Red Wings snapped a four-game winless streak with a 5-4 victory over the Boston Bruins at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

“It was a really good response against a very good team,” said Moritz Seider, who finished with a goal and two assists for his fifth multi-point game of the season. “We had the answers ready right from the start, came out with a really good game plan, executed very well, just buried our chances and focused on defense. It clicked today.”

The Red Wings (14-11-2; 30 points) were coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Bruins (15-13-0; 30 points) at TD Garden on Saturday night. Since Nov. 21, 2018, Detroit is 9-3-0 on home ice against Boston.

“After playing them [on Saturday] and getting to tonight’s game, we had an idea of what we had to do and polish up,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought we did that well. I thought we played and defended faster. As players escape, climb and get into open ice, it really creates problems. We took some of that ice away from them. I thought we did that well, and all four lines were committed to doing it.”

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead at 6:52 of the first period courtesy of James van Riemsdyk, who received Albert Johansson’s breakout stretch pass along the wall and raced into the left face-off circle before burying a nice wrist shot. Seider earned the secondary assist on van Riemsdyk’s fourth goal of the season and 20th of his NHL career against the Bruins, with whom the 36-year-old forward also played for in 2023-24.

“He looked energized,” McLellan said about van Riemsdyk, who has lit the lamp three times in his last four contests. “His brain always will make him faster. When his legs go like that, it’s really good. He had a good night.”