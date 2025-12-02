‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Meijer teamed up to spread a little yuletide joy on Monday evening, treating 35 kids from the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL) to a special shopping spree at a Meijer store in northwest Detroit for the annual Hometown Holiday Assist.
In attendance at this year’s seasonal giveback event were Red Wings forwards Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, Marco Kasper, Nate Danielson, Emmitt Finnie, Mason Appleton and defensemen Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Jacob Bernard-Docker, as well as radio play-by-play announcer Ken Kal, the television announcing duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, Tigers radio play-by-play announcer Dan Dickerson, Red Wings/Tigers television reporters Daniella Bruce and Logan Reever, and PAWS.
“It means a lot to do this,” Raymond said. “The support we get from Detroit as a city and fanbase is unbelievable, so to be part of an event like this around the holidays is amazing. We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more.”