‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 

Players and broadcast personalities from Red Wings and Tigers help local children check off wish-list items

251201 Hometown Holiday Assist SELECTS 0011
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers and Meijer teamed up to spread a little yuletide joy on Monday evening, treating 35 kids from the Detroit Police Athletic League (PAL) to a special shopping spree at a Meijer store in northwest Detroit for the annual Hometown Holiday Assist.

In attendance at this year’s seasonal giveback event were Red Wings forwards Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, Marco Kasper, Nate Danielson, Emmitt Finnie, Mason Appleton and defensemen Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Jacob Bernard-Docker, as well as radio play-by-play announcer Ken Kal, the television announcing duo of Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond, Tigers radio play-by-play announcer Dan Dickerson, Red Wings/Tigers television reporters Daniella Bruce and Logan Reever, and PAWS.

“It means a lot to do this,” Raymond said. “The support we get from Detroit as a city and fanbase is unbelievable, so to be part of an event like this around the holidays is amazing. We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more.”

251201 Hometown Holiday Assist SELECTS 0006

A group of colleagues and volunteers from the Red Wings and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment also assisted the group of children at Meijer.

“It’s a great event,” Kane said. “My family, we did it last year and we really had a lot of fun helping the kids pick out toys and give back in that way. We wanted to do it again this year, so I brought them again and it was nice to give back a little bit.”

On Monday, which marked the 12th annual Hometown Holiday Assist, each child from Detroit PAL received $200 to spend at Meijer, a holiday-themed gift basket, $50 Meijer gift card and Little Caesars pizza party.

“It’s good to be able to give back,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “I’m sure the kids are really happy to be able to get a lot of the stuff they wanted for Christmas, so it’s awesome to see their faces and smiles.”

When it was time to check out, several Meijer shopping carts were filled to the brim with items ranging from stuffed animals to kick scooters to NERF blaster toys.

“It’s really cool to be able to do this,” Danielson said. “It’s cool to see how much the kids enjoy it. It takes you away from hockey, being able to help make these kids’ days.”

251201 Hometown Holiday Assist SELECTS 0012

Detroit PAL is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help youth find their greatness through athletic, academic and leadership development programs.

“From a kid’s perspective, when they’re looking up and seeing the Red Wings, Tigers, personalities and police officers, it’s bigger than life for them,” said Detroit PAL CEO Fred Hunter. “And just to have dollars available for them to shop with their hearts, it’s special. For us, as a kids’ organization, we just want kids to have tremendous experiences.”

Giving back is a big part of the work the Red Wings do beyond the rink, and Appleton said spending his Monday evening making a positive impact in the Detroit community was truly meaningful.

“You’re fortunate when you can always celebrate Christmas with the family and have presents under the tree, and obviously, you want that for everyone,” Appleton said. “To take the time out tonight is nothing in comparison to how far something like this is going to go.”

News Feed

RECAP: On the road, Red Wings pick up point in physical 3-2 shootout loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to rebound in Boston on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings drop third consecutive game with 6-3 loss to Lightning

Red Wings assign Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Detroit opens weekend back-to-back set with Friday matinee against Tampa Bay

RECAP: Lack of crispness costs Detroit in 6-3 setback against Nashville 

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Predators for Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday

RECAP: Red Wings fall short on the road to Devils, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to see how they stack up against Devils on Monday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘The resiliency showed up again’ as Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime win against Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blue Jackets take the ice for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Islanders, 5-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica, on Thursday 

Sandin-Pellikka bringing puck-moving skills, vision to Red Wings’ blue line

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Kraken keyed by trio of rookies, who ‘took over’

PREVIEW: Detroit takes on Seattle to open three-game homestand on Tuesday

Robertson, DeBrincat and Hughes named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by Geico

RECAP: After taking ‘one on the chin’ the night prior, Red Wings respond with 2-1 road victory over Rangers

PREVIEW: Set to take the ice at Madison Square Garden, Red Wings close weekend back-to-back set against Rangers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings see lead slip away against Sabres, pick up point in 5-4 overtime loss

PREVIEW: Detroit closes out four-game homestand with Atlantic Division battle against Buffalo on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit halts three-game skid with ‘rewarding’ 6-3 win against Anaheim

PREVIEW: Four-game homestand continues for Red Wings, who welcome Ducks on Thursday 

With three-day break between games, Red Wings working on being ‘a more physical and harder team to play against’

‘It’s a fun weekend for us’: Fedorov, Lidstrom among notable Red Wings alumni who were back in town for Centennial Celebration

RECAP: Danielson makes NHL debut in Detroit’s 5-1 loss to Chicago

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Blackhawks for Original Six matinee on Sunday

Red Wings recall Nate Danielson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings can't catch Rangers in 4-1 loss

PREVIEW: Red Wings open four-game homestand with Original Six clash versus Rangers on Friday

Back home after five-game road trip out West, Red Wings also see Kane return to practice on Thursday

RECAP: In finale of five-game road trip out West, Red Wings blanked by Knights, 1-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle Knights on Tuesday to wrap up five-game road trip out West 

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘gut out’ 3-2 shootout win in San Jose

PREVIEW: Red Wings take on the Sharks in San Jose on Sunday

RECAP: Unable to rally on the road, Red Wings drop 5-2 decision to Ducks

PREVIEW: Back in Anaheim, Gibson set to start between the pipes for Detroit on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘battle through’ on the road for 4-3 shootout victory over Kings

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to build off opener of five-game road trip, face Kings on Thursday

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit's five-game road trip out West off to ‘a really good start' thanks to 5-2 win in St. Louis

PREVIEW: Red Wings start five-game road trip out West with rematch against Blues on Tuesday

Start time changes announced for five games

Red Wings assign Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘get the job done,’ score six unanswered goals to rally for 6-4 win over Blues

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to start strong, limit rush opportunities against Blues on Saturday night

Red Wings activate Nate Danielson from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Islanders, 7-2