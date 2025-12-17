PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

Seeking third straight win, Red Wings also enter with 10-6-1 record inside Little Caesars Arena this season

DEC17_Gameday_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Marking the second game in as many nights for both teams, the Detroit Red Wings and Utah Mammoth will square off at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.

Puck drop between the Red Wings (19-12-3; 41 points) and Mammoth (16-16-3; 35 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT with simulcast on truTV and streaming on MAX. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We’ll make sure our group gets rest,” head coach Todd McLellan said after Detroit’s 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. “Obviously, Utah has to fly in. We’re not going to be skating [on Wednesday morning], so we’ll save our energy for the game. Our prep will be no different than it is on the road, where you usually play your back-to-backs.”

With Tuesday’s victory over the Islanders, in which Alex DeBrincat scored two power-play goals in the third period and goalie John Gibson finished with 16 saves, the Red Wings moved back into first place in the Atlantic Division ahead of their first of two regular-season meetings with the Mammoth.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who also lit the lamp against New York, said he liked the way that Detroit battled back in the third period to pick up its sixth win in the club’s past nine games.

“It shows we don’t give up,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “We’re behind one goal, but the game is far from over. We just kept pushing. We knew that if we had patience, we’d have our chances.”

Logging three multi-goal outings in his last four contests, DeBrincat believes he's on this current scoring surge because he’s “shooting the puck a lot and playing with great players.”

“They give me the puck in good situations and I’m just trying to pull the trigger as much as I can,” said DeBrincat, who has reached the 20-goal mark for the sixth consecutive campaign and eighth time in his NHL career. “Luckily, two went in [on Wednesday night] and hopefully, that keeps going.”

Currently two points out of the Western Conference’s second Wild-Card spot and fourth in the Central Division, Utah most recently fell to the Boston Bruins, 4-1, at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Mammoth with 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists), while captain Clayton Keller’s 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) ranks second and Dylan Guenther is third with 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists). Since netminder Vitek Vaněček started in Boston, goalie Karel Vejmelka (14-9-2, 2.78 goals-against average, .893 save percentage and one shutout in 26 starts) will likely be in Utah’s crease on Wednesday.

“This is odd, to be at home for a pair, but our prep will be the same,” McLellan said. “We’ll have our players, hopefully, ready to go and play again. It’s pretty even, heading into [Wednesday’s game] as far as fatigue, travel and all of that.”

News Feed

RECAP: DeBrincat strikes twice in final frame to help Red Wings rally past Islanders, 3-2

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings host Islanders on Tuesday 

In first practice back at home following their lengthy road trip, Red Wings’ ‘spirits were up and had energy’

Connor McDavid, John Gibson and Joel Eriksson Ek have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a complete game top to bottom' on the way to 4-0 shutout win in Chicago

PREVIEW: Detroit’s season-long six-game road swing ends in Chicago on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit concludes back-to-back set with 4-1 loss in Edmonton

PREVIEW: Right back at it in Edmonton, Detroit concludes back-to-back set on Friday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings know there’s ‘some stuff to clean up,’ but they’ll gladly take 4-3 win in Calgary and prepare for quick turnaround

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames put respective streaks on the line in Calgary on Wednesday

Having hit the 30-game mark, Red Wings feel their Centennial season has ‘flown by’

Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seattle, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7

‘The best bonding trip is a winning one’: Red Wings upbeat as they head out on six-game, 10-day trek

RECAP: Red Wings 'came out with a really good game plan' en route to 5-4 win over Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 

RECAP: On the road, Red Wings pick up point in physical 3-2 shootout loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to rebound in Boston on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings drop third consecutive game with 6-3 loss to Lightning

Red Wings assign Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Detroit opens weekend back-to-back set with Friday matinee against Tampa Bay

RECAP: Lack of crispness costs Detroit in 6-3 setback against Nashville 

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Predators for Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday

RECAP: Red Wings fall short on the road to Devils, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to see how they stack up against Devils on Monday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘The resiliency showed up again’ as Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime win against Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blue Jackets take the ice for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Islanders, 5-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica, on Thursday 

Sandin-Pellikka bringing puck-moving skills, vision to Red Wings’ blue line

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Kraken keyed by trio of rookies, who ‘took over’

PREVIEW: Detroit takes on Seattle to open three-game homestand on Tuesday

Robertson, DeBrincat and Hughes named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by Geico

RECAP: After taking ‘one on the chin’ the night prior, Red Wings respond with 2-1 road victory over Rangers

PREVIEW: Set to take the ice at Madison Square Garden, Red Wings close weekend back-to-back set against Rangers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings see lead slip away against Sabres, pick up point in 5-4 overtime loss

PREVIEW: Detroit closes out four-game homestand with Atlantic Division battle against Buffalo on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit halts three-game skid with ‘rewarding’ 6-3 win against Anaheim

PREVIEW: Four-game homestand continues for Red Wings, who welcome Ducks on Thursday 