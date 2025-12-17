PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

With Tuesday’s victory over the Islanders, in which Alex DeBrincat scored two power-play goals in the third period and goalie John Gibson finished with 16 saves, the Red Wings moved back into first place in the Atlantic Division ahead of their first of two regular-season meetings with the Mammoth.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who also lit the lamp against New York, said he liked the way that Detroit battled back in the third period to pick up its sixth win in the club’s past nine games.

“It shows we don’t give up,” Sandin-Pellikka said. “We’re behind one goal, but the game is far from over. We just kept pushing. We knew that if we had patience, we’d have our chances.”

Logging three multi-goal outings in his last four contests, DeBrincat believes he's on this current scoring surge because he’s “shooting the puck a lot and playing with great players.”

“They give me the puck in good situations and I’m just trying to pull the trigger as much as I can,” said DeBrincat, who has reached the 20-goal mark for the sixth consecutive campaign and eighth time in his NHL career. “Luckily, two went in [on Wednesday night] and hopefully, that keeps going.”