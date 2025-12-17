PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

DETROIT – Marking the second game in as many nights for both teams, the Detroit Red Wings and Utah Mammoth will square off at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night.
Puck drop between the Red Wings (19-12-3; 41 points) and Mammoth (16-16-3; 35 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT with simulcast on truTV and streaming on MAX. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
“We’ll make sure our group gets rest,” head coach Todd McLellan said after Detroit’s 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. “Obviously, Utah has to fly in. We’re not going to be skating [on Wednesday morning], so we’ll save our energy for the game. Our prep will be no different than it is on the road, where you usually play your back-to-backs.”