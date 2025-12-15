Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

Detroit assigns Erik Gustafsson to Griffins

DET-leonard
By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have recalled forward John Leonard from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have assigned defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Griffins.

Leonard, 27, has spent the 2025-26 season with the Griffins and ranks among the team leaders with 19 goals (1st), 10 assists (T4th), 29 points (1st), a plus-14 rating (T2nd), two power play goals (T3rd), two shorthanded goals (1st), seven game-winning goals (1st), 64 shots (1st) and a 29.7 shooting percentage (1st) in 20 games. His 19 goals and seven game-winners are the most among all AHL skaters this season. The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward played the entire 2024-25 campaign with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, tallying 61 points (36-25-61), a plus-21 rating and 22 penalty minutes in 72 regular-season games, representing the club at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic while earning a place on the AHL’s Second All-Star Team. Leonard also recorded 14 points (8-6-14) and 18 penalty minutes in 18 postseason contests, helping the Checkers reach the 2025 Calder Cup Finals. Originally selected by the San Jose Sharks in the sixth round (182nd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Leonard has registered 17 points (6-11-17) and four penalty minutes in 70 regular-season games with the Sharks, Nashville Predators and Arizona Coyotes since 2020-21. Leonard has also compiled 200 points (102-98-200) and 68 penalty minutes in 269 AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda, Milwaukee Admirals, Tucson Roadrunners, Checkers and Griffins. He is the older brother of Ryan Leonard, who was selected by the Washington Capitals in the first round (8th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

A native of Westwood, N.J., Leonard played three seasons at the University of Massachusetts prior to turning professional, recording 105 points (56-49-105), a plus-30 rating and 42 penalty minutes in 106 games from 2017-20. Leonard earned First Team All-American and All-Hockey East First Team honors after leading the NCAA with 27 goals in 33 games as a junior in 2019-20. He was also named to the All-Hockey East Second Team as a sophomore after helping the Minutemen win a Hockey East regular-season championship in 2018-19. Leonard spent two seasons with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2015-17, logging 43 points (24-19-43), a plus-four rating and 30 penalty minutes in 106 games. Additionally, Leonard played three seasons at Springfield (Mass.) Cathedral High from 2012-15, totaling 151 points (91-60-151) in 72 games. On the international stage, Leonard represented Team USA at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, finishing with two points (1-1-2) in four games.

Gustafsson, 33, made his season debut with the Red Wings on Nov. 26 vs. Nashville, logging two shots in 17:23 of ice time. The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman has also recorded 14 points (1-13-14) and a plus-13 rating in 14 games with the Griffins to begin the 2025-26 season. Gustafsson spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Red Wings, tallying 18 points (2-16-18) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 games. Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Gustafsson has compiled 240 points (47-193-240) and 163 penalty minutes in 516 regular-season games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Montréal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Red Wings since 2015-16. He has also collected 12 points (2-10-12) in 49 postseason contests, helping the Canadiens reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Gustafsson has logged 72 points (12-60-72) and 96 penalty minutes in 134 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs and Griffins, representing the IceHogs at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Nynäshamn, Sweden, Gustafsson spent two seasons with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League from 2013-15, recording 49 points (6-43-49) and 38 penalty minutes in 105 games. He also played parts of two seasons with Djurgårdens IF from 2011-13, showing 30 points (10-20-30) and 68 penalty minutes in 90 games. Gustafsson developed in Djurgårdens IF’s youth system, accumulating 45 points (5-40-45) and 144 penalty minutes in 83 games with their under-20 squad, along with 30 points (9-21-30) and 76 penalty minutes in 60 games at the under-18 level. On the international stage, Gustafsson has represented Sweden at five IIHF World Championships (2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2025). Gustafsson won a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, contributing seven assists, a plus-three rating and four penalty minutes in 10 games. Gustafsson also captured a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, tallying one assist, a plus-three rating and two penalty minutes in six appearances.

