PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings host Islanders on Tuesday 

DETROIT -- Taking the ice in front of Hockeytown faithful for the first time in two weeks, the Detroit Red Wings will open a midweek back-to-back set when they host the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.

“Foot on the gas,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “It was a good trip. With a trip like that, you can build confidence. Anytime you come home from the West, it’s a challenging first game. For whatever reason, anytime I’ve done it in my career, it’s been difficult. You’re gone for a long time, then you’re home with a million things to do and still got to focus on playing a game. The way we’ve been playing and winning in different ways, there’s something to build off that.”

Puck drop between Detroit (18-12-3; 39 points) and New York (19-11-3; 41 points) is set for 7 p.m. Television broadcast will be simulcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and Fox 2 in Detroit, while radio coverage can be heard on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

The Red Wings are also trying to avoid a regular-season series sweep against the Islanders, as they lost, 7-2, at UBS Arena on Oct. 23 and were blanked, 5-0, at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 20.

“The way the Islanders games have rolled out, they’ve all been almost exactly a month apart,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We took it on the chin in New York and didn’t play well. We came back here, took it on the chin and didn’t play well. Now, we get our last chance against them. We’ve all talked about the importance of season series and trying to win those, especially in the East. We obviously can’t do that, but we’d like to take some points if we could.”