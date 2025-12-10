PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames put respective streaks on the line in Calgary on Wednesday

CALGARY -- Pushing forward on their season-long six-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will kick off a midweek back-to-back set when they battle the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night.

“We’ve got to get our game going quicker,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “This team starts well at home. They’re very competitive, similar to the two teams we just played… We got to be prepared to go right away and make sure we have some legs that can get us to places we need to go, and that’s to a man. It can’t just be five or six guys.”

Wednesday’s 8:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. MT puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket) marks the first of two matchups between the Red Wings (16-11-3; 35 points) and Flames (12-15-4; 28 points) this season. They’ll meet again at Little Caesars Arena on March 16.

The Red Wings arrive in Stampede City on a five-game point streak and have won two games in a row, most recently blanking the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0, at Rogers Arena on Monday. Netminder John Gibson stopped all 39 shots he faced while James van Riemsdyk, Andrew Copp, Nate Danielson and captain Dylan Larkin all found the back of the net for Detroit, which recorded its first shutout since March 16, 2025.