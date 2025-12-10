PREVIEW: Red Wings, Flames put respective streaks on the line in Calgary on Wednesday

Detroit riding five-game point streak and seeks third straight victory, while Calgary has won three in a row

DEC10_Gameday_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

CALGARY -- Pushing forward on their season-long six-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will kick off a midweek back-to-back set when they battle the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night.

“We’ve got to get our game going quicker,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “This team starts well at home. They’re very competitive, similar to the two teams we just played… We got to be prepared to go right away and make sure we have some legs that can get us to places we need to go, and that’s to a man. It can’t just be five or six guys.”

Wednesday’s 8:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. MT puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket) marks the first of two matchups between the Red Wings (16-11-3; 35 points) and Flames (12-15-4; 28 points) this season. They’ll meet again at Little Caesars Arena on March 16.

The Red Wings arrive in Stampede City on a five-game point streak and have won two games in a row, most recently blanking the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0, at Rogers Arena on Monday. Netminder John Gibson stopped all 39 shots he faced while James van Riemsdyk, Andrew Copp, Nate Danielson and captain Dylan Larkin all found the back of the net for Detroit, which recorded its first shutout since March 16, 2025.

“It’s been a good road trip so far,” Emmitt Finnie said. “We’ve gotten at least a point in every game, and I felt in our last game we started slow but came along as it went on. I thought that was one of our better games, so we’re looking to carry that into tonight.”

Wednesday’s game will also see Gibson make his third straight start for the Red Wings. In 16 appearances this season, the 32-year-old netminder has a 7-7-1 record, 3.35 goals-against average and .881 save percentage.

“He’s been real good,” McLellan said about Gibson. “Looks very focused and athletic in the net right now. Anything that has got there, he’s been able to make the save and clean up some of the messes around the net.”

Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Dec. 10, 2025

Boasting a 7-2-1 record over their last 10 games, the Flames pushed their winning streak to three straight with a 7-4 win against the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Calgary, which is seventh in the Western Conference’s Pacific Division, also brings the NHL’s eighth-best penalty kill success rate (82.7 percent) into the finale of its current four-game homestand.

“They work as a unit,” McLellan said about the Flames’ PK. “Starts in goal. They’ve been getting some real good goaltending when things break down, and after that they’re strong in the face-off circle. Their reads and ability to react to loose pucks are strong. If you’re not on your toes, you’re going to be breaking out a lot. That leads to frustration for the power play, and something we want to stay away from.”

News Feed

Having hit the 30-game mark, Red Wings feel their Centennial season has ‘flown by’

Red Wings vs. Predators Game on Monday, March 2 to Start at 1 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. CET

RECAP: Gibson 'incredible' in Red Wings' 4-0 shutout victory over Canucks

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to keep point streak going in Western Canada, take on Canucks on Monday

RECAP: Detroit ‘stayed in the battle and got one late’ to defeat Seattle, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings in Seattle for Saturday showdown against the Kraken  

Red Wings practice in Seattle on Friday afternoon, prepare for Western Conference stretch of season-long six-game road trip

RECAP: Red Wings begin season-long six-game road trip with 6-5 shootout loss in Columbus

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blue Jackets on Thursday for first stop of season-long six-game road trip

College hockey returns to Little Caesars Arena with the annual“Duel in the D,” presented by Meijer, on Saturday, February 7

‘The best bonding trip is a winning one’: Red Wings upbeat as they head out on six-game, 10-day trek

RECAP: Red Wings 'came out with a really good game plan' en route to 5-4 win over Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings anticipate another physical clash when Bruins visit on Tuesday

‘We really enjoy it as much as the kids, if not more’: Red Wings, Tigers and Meijer host youth from Detroit Police Athletic League for annual Hometown Holiday Assist 

RECAP: On the road, Red Wings pick up point in physical 3-2 shootout loss to Bruins

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to rebound in Boston on Saturday

RECAP: Red Wings drop third consecutive game with 6-3 loss to Lightning

Red Wings assign Erik Gustafsson to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Detroit opens weekend back-to-back set with Friday matinee against Tampa Bay

RECAP: Lack of crispness costs Detroit in 6-3 setback against Nashville 

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Predators for Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday

RECAP: Red Wings fall short on the road to Devils, 4-3

PREVIEW: Red Wings eager to see how they stack up against Devils on Monday

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: ‘The resiliency showed up again’ as Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime win against Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Blue Jackets take the ice for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Islanders, 5-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Islanders for Hockey Fights Cancer Game, presented by Comerica, on Thursday 

Sandin-Pellikka bringing puck-moving skills, vision to Red Wings’ blue line

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Kraken keyed by trio of rookies, who ‘took over’

PREVIEW: Detroit takes on Seattle to open three-game homestand on Tuesday

Robertson, DeBrincat and Hughes named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week presented by Geico

RECAP: After taking ‘one on the chin’ the night prior, Red Wings respond with 2-1 road victory over Rangers

PREVIEW: Set to take the ice at Madison Square Garden, Red Wings close weekend back-to-back set against Rangers on Sunday

RECAP: Red Wings see lead slip away against Sabres, pick up point in 5-4 overtime loss

PREVIEW: Detroit closes out four-game homestand with Atlantic Division battle against Buffalo on Saturday

RECAP: Detroit halts three-game skid with ‘rewarding’ 6-3 win against Anaheim

PREVIEW: Four-game homestand continues for Red Wings, who welcome Ducks on Thursday 

With three-day break between games, Red Wings working on being ‘a more physical and harder team to play against’

‘It’s a fun weekend for us’: Fedorov, Lidstrom among notable Red Wings alumni who were back in town for Centennial Celebration

RECAP: Danielson makes NHL debut in Detroit’s 5-1 loss to Chicago

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Blackhawks for Original Six matinee on Sunday

Red Wings recall Nate Danielson from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings can't catch Rangers in 4-1 loss

PREVIEW: Red Wings open four-game homestand with Original Six clash versus Rangers on Friday

Back home after five-game road trip out West, Red Wings also see Kane return to practice on Thursday

RECAP: In finale of five-game road trip out West, Red Wings blanked by Knights, 1-0

PREVIEW: Red Wings battle Knights on Tuesday to wrap up five-game road trip out West 

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings ‘gut out’ 3-2 shootout win in San Jose