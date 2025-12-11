RECAP: Red Wings know there’s ‘some stuff to clean up,’ but they’ll gladly take 4-3 win in Calgary and prepare for quick turnaround

CALGARY -- Although they extended their point streak to a season-high six consecutive games and captured their third win in a row on the road, the Detroit Red Wings acknowledged they'll need to tighten some things up after holding off the Calgary Flames for a 4-3 victory at Scotiabank Saddeldome on Wednesday night.

“We’re really happy that we got points,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “Obviously, when you’re on the road and playing in these buildings, it’s not an easy thing, but I certainly wouldn’t classify that as our A-game, even when we were up 4-0. Some of our game management skills came into question again. Good thing that Gibby was sharp, especially down the stretch.”

Goalie John Gibson, making his third straight start, stopped 34 shots to help the Red Wings (17-11-3; 37 points) improve to 8-5-2 on the road this season. Meanwhile, goaltender Devin Cooley made 23 saves for the Flames (12-16-4; 28 points), who saw their three-game winning streak come to an end.

“Definitely some stuff to clean up, but overall, we put ourselves in a good position to win that game,” said Alex DeBrincat, who finished with a goal and two assists. “Obviously, not ideal to give up three in the third but that’s the way it goes. We had four up on the board and usually that wins you games. I think we can clean up a little bit in our D-zone and cut off some things earlier than we were. I think we’ll spend more time in the O-zone if we do that.”

McLellan stressed the importance of getting off to a good start against Calgary following Wednesday’s morning skate, and Detroit did just that by tallying two first-period goals not even five minutes into the action.

“They’re a very scrappy team,” McLellan said. “We’ve done some pre-scouting – they’ve done better with the lead. It was important for us to get it.”

The Red Wings’ third shot of the night --- a one-timer blast from the left face-off circle by DeBrincat -- beat Cooley to make it 1-0 at 1:02. Patrick Kane had just crossed Calgary’s blue line when he got Andrew Copp’s pass from the neutral zone, and the 37-year-old forward skated to the top of the right face-off circle before slipping a backhand feed across the slot to DeBrincat.

“I’ve seen that one a couple times,” DeBrincat said about Kane’s feed to him on his first goal of the night. “When you’re playing with him you’ve always got to be ready. Him holding it on his backhand like that, I think he sees me over there, so I’m definitely ready to shoot that.”